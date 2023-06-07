More employers ditch compulsory medical aid membership, and young people aren't voluntarily joining

More employers are giving their workers an option to choose if they want to be part of medical schemes.

This is not good for the industry, given the stagnation of the medical scheme population in SA in the past decade.

The industry fears that voluntary membership in medical schemes could worsen under NHI.

More and more employers are ditching compulsory medical scheme membership for their staff, says healthcare consulting and advisory firm Simeka Health.

During the presentation of Sanlam Corporate's annual retirement benchmark survey report, Simeka also flagged that an increasing number of younger people are deferring medical aid purchases until later in their careers, even if they are employed full-time.

"We are seeing a significant shrinkage in compulsory participation," said Simeka Health MD, Mbali Khumalo.

"It can be argued that had it not been for Covid-19, the shrinkage would have been worse," she added.

This is because an increasing number of employers are not forcing their staff members to become part of medical schemes comes when the industry is already grappling with a stagnant market.

The Council for Medical Schemes reports that only 8.9 million South Africans have medical aid, and this number has remained the same for the past decade, despite population growth.

This means that only 25% of gainfully employed people in SA have medical scheme membership.

When it comes to people under 35, the numbers are even more dire. Khumalo said Medscheme owner AfroCentric's data showed that only 15% of 3.8 million of their medical scheme members joined voluntarily. Less than a fifth of those voluntarily participating people are under 35, making up only 2.8% of AfroCentric's base of 3.8 million medical scheme members.

However, medical schemes see more women join when they are about to have children and know they will require hospitalisation.

Khumalo said:

If we extrapolate these statistics to the 8.9 million medical scheme membership in South Africa, total voluntary membership is only 250 000.

Khumalo said that as more employers relax their compulsory medical scheme membership rules, they are not even replacing them with corporate wellness solutions, like on-site clinics, primary health insurance or employee assistance programmes.

Meanwhile, Khumalo said different medical schemes data that Simeka Health has analysed show concerning trends of increasing diagnoses relating to mental health, behavioural risks and life-threatening conditions. She said the data shows that in-hospital mental health authorisations have increased to 15 per 1 000 lives so far in 2023 from around 10 over the comparable period in 2021. Many insurers have also flagged increased late-stage diagnoses of critical illnesses like cancer, pushing up costs of hospitalisation and insurance claims.

With fewer young and healthy people joining medical schemes, the cross-subsidisation for the old and sickly is dwindling. The industry is starting to worry that this shrinking pool of the addressable medical scheme market will worsen under the National Health Insurance (NHI). Although NHI has been in the making for over a decade, the industry believes it will take another 10 to 15 years to implement it.

But when that happens, the role of medical schemes will be reduced to providing complementary cover.

"The thinking that the NHI will lessen the disparity in access to quality care is misleading. The low-voluntary percentage will worsen," said Khumalo.

The Board of Health Funders of Southern Africa MD, Dr Katlego Mothudi, said NHI would not be universal health coverage. While it is a legal instrument that will introduce universal healthcare financing in SA, delivering quality healthcare services is a different ball game. Furthermore, some industry players who submitted written public comments have raised concerns that the NHI's funding model is unclear and may lead to underfunding.



