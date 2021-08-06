1h ago

Motsepe-backed entity eyes 700 MW in new renewable energy projects

  • African Rainbow Energy and Power has partnered with Absa in a new renewable energy entity.
  • Absa will invest R500 million in the entity, and transfer R5 billion of its existing renewable energy assets into the firm.
  • Absa says the scope of its investments shows its confidence in the new firm.

Patrice Motsepe-backed African Rainbow Energy and Power has launched a renewable energy investment business that will see the company invest in up to 700 MW in green projects.

The vehicle, which is a partnership with Absa, will invest in solar, wind and biomass energy projects, with the bank making an initial investment of R500 million, and a transfer of R5 billion of its existing renewable energy assets to African Rainbow Energy.

The new entity, African Rainbow Energy, will be one of the largest and most diverse independently owned energy businesses in the country. The company says it has already secured a "deep investment pipeline" and has partnered on a number of bids into Round 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme.

African Rainbow Energy chief executive Brian Dames said renewables were one of the most successful asset classes globally, offering a unique mix of attractive long-term, inflation-linked returns, and that the company would be "engaging with other investors to increase its equity base and fund further growth, with the aim of listing on the JSE in future".

The company is also expected to invest in the private power sector and is working with several companies on bespoke energy solutions.

South Africa is increasingly looking to renewable energy to diversify electricity generation, with the state-owned power utility Eskom looking to decommission some of its old power stations.

Motsepe, the founder and chairperson of African Rainbow Energy and Power, said that although he did not like doing business with state-owned entities or government, the company was engaging with Eskom because the company holds a monopoly.

According to the Integrated Resource Plan of 2019, which outlines the country's energy plan until 2030, solar will make up to 7% of the electricity mix. Hydro plants will contribute 8%, nuclear 4.5% and the rest will come from gas and diesel.

Dames stated that nuclear power was not part of the company's energy plans.

Although coal energy would still be part of the country's energy future, various financial institutions have pulled a plug on new coal investments, as the resource comes under increased scrutiny for its contribution to climate change.

Absa interim chief executive Jason Quinn said the scale of their investment in African Rainbow Energy spoke to the confidence they have in the entity and that the bank does not only bring capital to the initiative, but expertise and experience in renewable energy financing.

