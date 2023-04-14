5h ago

Share

Move over Karpowership: Russia's Rosatom touts nuclear barges to solve SA's energy crisis

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian ice-breaker Ural, launched in 2019, is powered by a small nuclear reactor.
Russian ice-breaker Ural, launched in 2019, is powered by a small nuclear reactor.
Rosatom
  • Russia's state-owned atomic energy company is trying to sell the idea of a fleet of floating small nuclear reactors.
  • The reactors, currently used on ice-breakers, could be placed on ships or barges moored in South Africa's harbours. 
  • Six years ago, Rosatom's controversial plan to build a fleet of large nuclear plants was blocked in court. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

As South Africa grapples with the question of whether floating gas power plants can curb load shedding, Russia's state-owned atomic energy company has jumped into the fray with a proposal for a fleet of floating small nuclear reactors. 

Ryan Collyer, the head of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, told the National Press Club in Pretoria that he expected Russia's small modular reactors – already in use on ice breakers – to be commercially available within the next six years or so. 

Collyer, a South African who has worked at Rosatom for the past nine years, was speaking some six years after a landmark court ruling sunk a previous Rosatom plan to build a fleet of large nuclear power plants in South Africa. 

Collyer said South Africa needed to plan for nuclear now, given that 75% of the country's coal fleet was due to be decommissioned by 2050.

Rosatom's proposal is similar to that of floating power ship company Karpowership SA, except that instead of gas-power generation units, the ships or barges would use Russian RITM-200 nuclear reactors, which each produce around 55MW. Like Karpowership's proposal, the vessels would be moored at harbours.

Collyer said these reactors are already being used by Russia's Project 22220 ice breakers. A floating nuclear power plant has been commissioned near the town in Pevek. 

The reactors have not yet been used commercially outside of Russia. 

'We're reliable'

Collyer gave no indication of what the small modular reactors might cost, only saying they would be "affordable". 

He said that sanctions imposed by the US against some of Rosatam's subsidiaries had not impacted the company's ability to find work overseas. 

"We are a reliable partner," he said, adding that only one Rosatom project had been put on hold due to sanctions. 

South Africa's blueprint for electricity includes an additional 2 500MW of nuclear power, roughly enough to cover two stages of load shedding. 

However, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has not yet put out a request for proposal (RFP). 

"We are following and hoping that a big-block RFP for nuclear comes out soon," said Collyer. 

If the country's revived nuclear procurement programme does take off, new plants are only expected to be commissioned well after 2030.

An alliance of green advocacy groups and civil society organisations have already said they will try to block any new plants, saying nuclear power is too expensive and takes too long to build.

*This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name for Ryan Collyer and that another of Rosatom's projects was not a land based plant, but rather a floating one in Pevek.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
karpowershiprosatomeskomload sheddingnuclear power
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.07
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.59
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.98
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,048.23
+0.3%
Palladium
1,501.77
+0.2%
Gold
2,036.52
-0.2%
Silver
26.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
86.09
-1.4%
Top 40
73,286
+0.8%
All Share
79,021
+0.7%
Resource 10
71,515
-0.1%
Industrial 25
105,661
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,854
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo