MTI mastermind Johann Steynberg to remain in Brazilian prison ahead of extradition hearing

Jan Cronje
MTI founder Johann Steynberg was arrested in Brazil in December.
Johann Steynberg, the head of liquidated bitcoin trading platform Mirror Trading International (MTI), has lost his bid to be released from prison ahead of an extradition hearing.  

Before fleeing to Brazil in December 2020, Steynberg was the founder and public face of the cryptocurrency trading site, which collapsed after it stopped paying out returns to its tens of thousands of members.  

MTI’s liquidators say that billions of rands that flowed through the site are still unaccounted for. 

Steynberg was arrested in late December 2021 in Goiânia, the regional capital of the central Brazilian state of Goiás, following a tipoff. 

A Brazilian court has now turned down his application to be released from custody ahead of an extradition hearing. 

A judge ruled that while Steynberg has a Brazilian family, this does not mean he cannot be kept in custody ahead of being extradited. While Steynberg is known to have a South African family in Polokwane, this is the first time that reference has been made to a family in Brazil. 

A date has not been set for the extradition hearing. 

