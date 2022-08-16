39m ago

MTN bags outgoing Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe as new chief of staff

accreditation
Compiled by Sibongile Khumalo
Outgoing Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe joins MTN as chief of staff.
  • Willington Ngwepe takes over the role of chief of staff at MTN when his term as CEO at Icasa ends in October.
  • Ngwepe will provide advisory, strategic and operational support from the office of the  mobile operator's CEO.
  • His term in office saw Icasa fight numerous legal battles with mobile operators, including MTN, over the terms of the auction of spectrum
MTN has appointed outgoing Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) CEO Willington Ngwepe, as it chief of staff, it was announced on Tuesday.

Ngwepe, whose term at Icasa comes to an end next month, will assume the new role in the office of MTN's CEO Ralph Mupita.

Mupita said Ngwepe would provide advisory, strategic and operational support on specific matters driven directly from his office.

Mupita highlighted that Ngwepe comes with an "extensive leadership, technology and regulatory experience that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress".

Ngwepe was CEO of the regulatory body for five years. His term in office saw Icasa fight numerous legal battles with mobile operators, including MTN, over the terms of  the auction of spectrum. 

The auction, the country's first in over a decade, was finally concluded in March. 

Last week, Icasa lauded Ngwepe for his time at the regulator, which he joined as chief operating officer in 2014. 

