1h ago

add bookmark

MTN Ghana could cut off a quarter of its subscribers on Thursday

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images

MTN Ghana, which is Africa's largest mobile operator's third-most lucrative market, is bracing for the potential deactivation of a quarter of its subscriber's sim cards on Thursday, as it looks to comply with directive from regulators in that country over biometric registration.

The directive from Ghana's National Communications Authority concerns deactivating those sim cards that have completed the first stage of a sim registration process, or linking of their Ghana Card ID to their sim card, but not the second stage, which concerns biometric capture.

As of November 26, about 22.1 million MTN Ghana subscribers had completed the first stage while 16.4 million had completed the bio-capture phase. This means 5.7 million subscribers would be eligible for deactivation on 1 December. MTN said on Tuesday it was committed to the registration exercise to build an accurate customer database to help minimize fraud in the country.

MTN said it will provide an update on Friday on the effect, including on revenue, of the process, as well as initiatives to re-register subscribers. All deactivated cards can be reactivated within 6 months, or a deadline of the end of May 2023.

MTN Ghana accounted for just over a tenth, or R9.9 billion, of the mobile operators revenue in its half-year to end-June, putting it behind Nigeria and SA. The business has also been dealing with the implications of a new 1.5% levy on electronic money transfer services introduced in May, which has prompted it to cut its transaction fees by a quarter to cushion the blow.

Sim registration rules have also been a headache in Nigeria, with the mobile operator saying in October the rules prompted a 57 000 fall in subscribers in its third quarter to end September, though over a nine month period, they were still up 10% to 74.1 million.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,754.73
+0.8%
Silver
21.20
+1.3%
Palladium
1,882.69
+1.8%
Platinum
1,005.76
+1.3%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
67,310
+0.5%
All Share
73,634
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,361
+0.8%
Industrial 25
88,940
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,304
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo