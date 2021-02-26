36m ago

add bookmark

MTN to fight Syria's decision to put its business under supervision

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(BLOOMBERG)
(BLOOMBERG)

MTN says it plans to appeal a decision by the Syrian authorities to place its business under judicial guardianship, in the latest administrative tussle to hit the continent's largest mobile company.

The company did not state the nature of the dispute it encountered with the Syrian authorities, only stating that the decision was taken following a lawsuit by the Syrian Ministry of Telecommunications and the Syrian Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority.

The company was then placed under judicial guardianship following a court ruling on February 25.

"MTN Group strongly disagrees with the allegations made before the court, as well as the court's decision, and intends to file an appeal," the company said in a statement on Friday.

In August last year, MTN revealed that it was in talks to sell off its 75% take in MTN Syria, to minority shareholder TeleInvest, which currently has a 25% stake.

The Syrian business contributed 0.7% to MTN's earnings in the six months to June 2020, while net assets attributable to MTN Syria had been written down to the estimated recoverable amount of R1.4 billion.

Despite the challenges faced in the strife-torn country, the company maintained that MTN Syria remained a going concern.

Rob Shuter, then group CEO of MTN, had said that exiting Syria, which is part of the company's plan to vacate the Middle East to focus on African markets, would be conducted in an "orderly manner".

With operations in 21 countries, MTN has been slapped with hefty fine in Nigeria, its biggest market, over registration of users' SIM cards.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
MTN to sell R1.8bn stake in Belgian telecoms company
Breather for MTN, others as Nigeria gives telecoms more time to register mobile users
MTN fetches R2.3 billion from sale of Jumia stake
Read more on:
mtn
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-0.99)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.70)
Gold
1728.83
(-2.35)
Silver
26.44
(-3.83)
Platinum
1179.77
(-2.86)
Brent Crude
66.03
(-0.11)
Palladium
2308.77
(-2.73)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1024 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2561 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1376 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo