1h ago

add bookmark

MultiChoice appoints new South Africa CEO in leadership shakeup

Penelope Mashego
Canal+ has not wasted any time to increase its stake in Multichoice. Photo: Gallo Images
Canal+ has not wasted any time to increase its stake in Multichoice. Photo: Gallo Images

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice has appointed Nyiko Shiburi as the new CEO of its South Africa operations and has made other key changes to its executive team.

Shiburi will take up his new position on December 1 and Fhulufhelo Badugela will assume Shiburi’s current role as Multichoice’s regional director for Southern Africa. 

"Nyiko is an extremely experienced leader and has successfully navigated the complexity of multiple territories and businesses, working with deeply skilled teams within the organisation as well as a multitude of stakeholders in our ecosystem," said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, in a statement on Friday. 

Shiburi began his career at Multichoice 10 years ago and has occupied several positions in the group such as senior manager for broadcast engineering, group GM for the broadcast technology division and COO for Southern Africa.

Shiburi’s appointment is part of the group’s move to consolidate its business and is part of other leadership changes that will see Clement O’Reilly take over Badugela’s position as group chief people officer, while Simon Camerer moves to Southern Africa region COO from chief customer officer. 

SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane will be MultiChoice’s new group executive for general entertainment and will be replaced by Marc Jury at SuperSport. M-Net will also see a change as its CEO Nkateko Mabaso takes on the role of group executive for programming.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Government's broadcasting overhaul: What's in it for Netflix, MultiChoice and the SABC?
Government's broadcasting overhaul: What's in it for Netflix, MultiChoice and the SABC?
Ron Derby | MultiChoice has never been more vulnerable to a raider
Read more on:
multichoicecalvo mawela
ZAR/USD
16.52
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.67)
Gold
1901.00
(-0.22)
Silver
24.33
(+0.50)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2337.50
(-0.30)
All Share
55095.52
(+0.46)
Top 40
50738.24
(+0.46)
Financial 15
9709.77
(-1.15)
Industrial 25
75322.67
(+1.14)
Resource 10
54138.63
(+0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1492 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9643 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2131 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo