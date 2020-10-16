MultiChoice appoints new South Africa CEO in leadership shakeup

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice has appointed Nyiko Shiburi as the new CEO of its South Africa operations and has made other key changes to its executive team.

Shiburi will take up his new position on December 1 and Fhulufhelo Badugela will assume Shiburi’s current role as Multichoice’s regional director for Southern Africa.

"Nyiko is an extremely experienced leader and has successfully navigated the complexity of multiple territories and businesses, working with deeply skilled teams within the organisation as well as a multitude of stakeholders in our ecosystem," said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, in a statement on Friday.

Shiburi began his career at Multichoice 10 years ago and has occupied several positions in the group such as senior manager for broadcast engineering, group GM for the broadcast technology division and COO for Southern Africa.

Shiburi’s appointment is part of the group’s move to consolidate its business and is part of other leadership changes that will see Clement O’Reilly take over Badugela’s position as group chief people officer, while Simon Camerer moves to Southern Africa region COO from chief customer officer.

SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane will be MultiChoice’s new group executive for general entertainment and will be replaced by Marc Jury at SuperSport. M-Net will also see a change as its CEO Nkateko Mabaso takes on the role of group executive for programming.