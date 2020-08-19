2h ago

add bookmark

Murray & Roberts hit hard by Covid-19 'perfect storm'

Penelope Mashego
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Murray & Roberts says Covid-19 lockdowns have impacted its global portfolio of projects.
Murray & Roberts says Covid-19 lockdowns have impacted its global portfolio of projects.

Covid-19 has hit engineering and mining company Murray & Roberts [JSE:MUR] hard, creating a “perfect storm” that has cost it more than R800 million.

This comes as the group’s global portfolio of projects slowed down to Covid-19 lockdowns. Others were suspended.

In a trading update on Wednesday, Murray & Roberts said it had estimated the direct profit impact of the pandemic on its projects at R622 million. It also had to write down R80 million on a vendor loan relating the sale of engineering company Genrec, which Murray & Roberts has a stake in. Genrec went into business rescue earlier this year and will make a decision on its preferred bidder in October. Murray & Roberts also reported impairments of R109 million.

The group, which is due to publish its annual results next week, said it still has a quality order book of R54.2 billion and near orders of R11.4 billion.

“The group’s financial position is robust and sufficient to fund its growth plans and debt is within its targeted range,” it said in a statement. 

The group will focus on maintaining and growing its order book, improving project execution, reducing working capital, progressing digitisation and exiting the Middle East.

Related Links
Murray & Roberts: None of our contracts have been cancelled yet because of Covid-19
Murray & Roberts shares tank as competition watchdog halts Aton takeover
Criminal charges dropped against top Implats executive for lockdown violation
Read more on:
murray & robertscovid-19engineering
ZAR/USD
17.19
(+0.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+1.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.45
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.43
(+0.95)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.12)
Gold
1963.23
(-2.06)
Silver
27.42
(-1.71)
Platinum
943.00
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2166.54
(-0.38)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1051 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 7094 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo