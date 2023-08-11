1h ago

Share

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg will be in Italy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Getty Images

Elon Musk said Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a "great charity event."

While any showdown between the two tech titans has yet to be officially confirmed, Musk said on his X social media platform - formerly known as Twitter - that arrangements were advancing.

"I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture," Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "They have agreed on an epic location."

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about "how to organise a great charity event evoking history" but said any match "will not be held in Rome."

Musk apparently hopes the fight would take place in the ancient Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, posting about the idea in late June.

In a statement, Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise "a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals."

"It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale," he said.

Musk said "everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy" and that proceeds will "go to veterans."

He said the cage match would be managed by foundations run by himself and Zuckerberg and not by UFC, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promoter.

UFC boss Dana White, still seeking participation in the event, told Mike Tyson's podcast this week that he believed the fight would generate $1 billion in revenue.

The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg's Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.

In a slightly frivolous aside, Musk later Friday posted a phrase in Latin that translates as "it is delightful to play the fool occasionally."

Musk did not mention a date for the proposed fight, but said he may need to undergo "minor surgery" to resolve a "problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs."

"Recovery will only take a few months," he added.

The world's richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently "not an issue."

Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, did not immediately comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elon muskmark zuckerberg
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.90
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.99
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.71
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
910.96
-0.3%
Palladium
1,294.82
+0.2%
Gold
1,915.03
+0.1%
Silver
22.68
-0.1%
Brent Crude
86.40
-1.3%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.4%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo