1h ago

add bookmark

Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former US president Donald Trump (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.

Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspension of Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, silenced his primary megaphone days before the end of his term and follows years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision.

The decision amplified his views among people on the political right, Musk said, calling the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Trump previously told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk purchases the platform and reinstates his account, and said he would use his own social media app called Truth Social, which launched on the Apple app store in late February but was glitchy until more recently when it began letting more users in.

There was no immediate comment from a Trump spokesperson.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
twitterelon muskdonald trump
Rand - Dollar
16.13
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,841.91
-0.7%
Silver
21.46
-1.5%
Palladium
2,076.50
-0.7%
Platinum
972.00
+1.6%
Brent Crude
105.94
-6.1%
Top 40
60,359
+0.3%
All Share
66,967
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,573
-1.8%
Industrial 25
74,389
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,402
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo