33m ago

add bookmark

Mustek CEO David Kan has died

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Kan
David Kan

David Kan, founder and chief executive officer of technology products supplier Mustek, has passed away, the company announced on Friday.

Kan, who established Mustek in 1987 after he moved from Taiwan to South Africa, died on Thursday. The JSE-listed company is valued at around R1 billion. 

The company did not confirm the cause of his death, but hailed him as a "highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry".

The Midrand-based company said Kan leaves behind a proud legacy of strong and principled leadership. Kan was in his early 60s. 

Mustek is one of the largest assembler and distributors of personal computers and complementary ICT products in the country.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mustekceotechnologydeath
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,845.13
+0.2%
Silver
22.00
+0.4%
Palladium
2,013.00
+0.2%
Platinum
969.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
112.04
+2.6%
Top 40
62,036
+0.5%
All Share
68,685
+0.6%
Resource 10
73,566
+3.1%
Industrial 25
74,565
-1.6%
Financial 15
15,957
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo