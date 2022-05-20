Mustek CEO David Kan has died

David Kan, founder and chief executive officer of technology products supplier Mustek, has passed away, the company announced on Friday.

Kan, who established Mustek in 1987 after he moved from Taiwan to South Africa, died on Thursday. The JSE-listed company is valued at around R1 billion.

The company did not confirm the cause of his death, but hailed him as a "highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry".

The Midrand-based company said Kan leaves behind a proud legacy of strong and principled leadership. Kan was in his early 60s.

Mustek is one of the largest assembler and distributors of personal computers and complementary ICT products in the country.