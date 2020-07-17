1h ago

add bookmark

Naspers in the running for eBay's classifieds business - reports

The eBay board will meet on Friday to choosse a preferred bidder.
The eBay board will meet on Friday to choosse a preferred bidder.

Naspers' [JSE: NPN] internet company Prosus is said to be in the running to purchase multinational online retailer eBay's classifieds business.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Prosus had made the highest offer for the bid. The eBay board is meeting on Friday to choose between three bidders, according to sources. The deal is expected to be worth more than $8 billion, Bloomberg previously reported.

Fin24 is yet to receive comment from Prosus on the matter.

In its quarterly report issued in April, eBay said it was engaging in "active discussions with multiple parties" for its classifieds business, and aimed to provide an update in "the middle of the year". The unit pulled in revenues of $248 million during the quarter, down 3% compared to the previous year.

Prosus listed on the Amsterdam and Johannesburg stock exchanges in September last year.

Prosus owns a 31% stake in Chinese internet company Tencent and holds shares in global online retailer OLX, Indian-based online food-delivery business Swiggy, among others. Prosus lost out on a bid for British online food delivery.company Just Eat, in January this year.

In it annual results released in March, the group reportd that its e-commerce revenue gew by 33% to $4.3 billion, including growth from its food delivery and classifieds and payments and fintech segments. 

*Fin24 is part of Media24, owned by the Naspers group.

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee

Related Links
Prosus seeks to resume M&A drive with eBay classifieds bid
Naspers well-positioned for Covid-19 uncertainty ahead, says CEO on annual results
OLX Brazil, which is part-owned by Prosus, buys competitor
Read more on:
prosusnaspersebaybid
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2234 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2837 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4298 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3077 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo