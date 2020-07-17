Naspers in the running for eBay's classifieds business - reports

Naspers' [JSE: NPN] internet company Prosus is said to be in the running to purchase multinational online retailer eBay's classifieds business.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Prosus had made the highest offer for the bid. The eBay board is meeting on Friday to choose between three bidders, according to sources. The deal is expected to be worth more than $8 billion, Bloomberg previously reported.

Fin24 is yet to receive comment from Prosus on the matter.

In its quarterly report issued in April, eBay said it was engaging in "active discussions with multiple parties" for its classifieds business, and aimed to provide an update in "the middle of the year". The unit pulled in revenues of $248 million during the quarter, down 3% compared to the previous year.

Prosus listed on the Amsterdam and Johannesburg stock exchanges in September last year.



Prosus owns a 31% stake in Chinese internet company Tencent and holds shares in global online retailer OLX, Indian-based online food-delivery business Swiggy, among others. Prosus lost out on a bid for British online food delivery.company Just Eat, in January this year.

In it annual results released in March, the group reportd that its e-commerce revenue gew by 33% to $4.3 billion, including growth from its food delivery and classifieds and payments and fintech segments.

*Fin24 is part of Media24, owned by the Naspers group.

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee