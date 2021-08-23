National booze ban doesn't work as Covid-19 waves hit provinces at different times, court hears

Wine producers' body Vinpro is asking the High Court to rule that liquor sales bans can be decided at provincial level.

Vinpro argues that waves of the pandemic hit provinces at different times, and, therefore, national bans of liquor sales come either too early or too late for some provinces.

The Western Cape's legal team argues that control over retail sales of alcohol should be an exclusive power of the provincial government.

Western Cape High Court judges heard arguments from the wine producers' body Vinpro - as well as the Western Cape government - that national alcohol sales bans should be banned.



"It is apparent that a blanket ban impacts provinces differently. Yet it is imperative to look at it at provincial level, as lives are at stake because of the refusal by national government to consider this obvious answer.

"One can look at the data at provincial level and see if coronavirus cases are rising or not and then act quickly at provincial level," Adv Johan de Waal argued on behalf of Vinpro.

Too early or too late

"Because government is only looking from a national point of view, invariably in order to reserve capacity in hospitals, the ban comes either too late or too early for some provinces.

"In the Western Cape we are still at the peak [of the third wave], while the ban has been lifted, while numbers in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are still rising. So, the ban was lifted when there was actually still to be a peak in those provinces happening now," said De Waal.

"The prospects of government again implementing a ban too early or too late for the given situation in some provinces are very good."

He argued that, therefore, it has not become moot for the court to decide on the matter simply because the last liquor ban has since been lifted, since national government can implement it again in future.

De Waal stressed that Vinpro is not only coming to court as an association acting in the interest of its members, but also in the public interest - with regard to the right to reasonable health care.



Government has argued in the past that law enforcement does not have enough resources to patrol provincial borders against the transport of liquor if bans are imposed only in some provinces, making provincial differentiation ineffectual.



"That dashed our hope of future differentiation between provinces. Secondly, government said it wants to preserve the possibility of transporting people across provincial boundaries - so the whole country must go into lockdown. But we say they have not put up evidence of any patient being transferred across provincial boundaries yet," said De Waal.

Exclusive power

On behalf of provincial government it was argued that national legislation gives each province control of local liquor sales.

"Control over the retail sales of alcohol is an exclusive power of the provincial government," argued Adv David Borgström SC on behalf of the Western Cape government.

"This means control over the where, when, by whom and to whom of liquor sales. It is functional and practical. National government now wants to eat into this exclusive provincial function."

And given that there is no national minister designated as responsible for retail sales in legislation, Distell's legal team argued that it would be unconstitutional for the Disaster Management Act to require a decision by a minister at national level regarding retail sales of alcohol.



"(National) government can only exercise a power which it has. There are clear delineations between spheres of government and government must not assume power and encroach on those other spheres. We accept the need for disaster management, but say issues regarding liquor sales specifically need to be dealt with at provincial level," said Adv Mitchell de Beer, also on behalf of Vinpro.



Earlier in August a judge in the same High Court said no ruling was needed on interim relief sought by Vinpro ahead of its main case coming up in a few weeks, since the latest liquor ban had already been lifted at the time the urgent application was made.

Vinpro applied for urgent interim relief on 21 July this year, just days before Ramaphosa lifted the ban on 25 July.

The case continues in the High Court on Tuesday.