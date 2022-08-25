1h ago

add bookmark

Nedbank to pay R2m fine following unapproved merger

accreditation
Fin24 reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nedbank is seeing growth in customers depositing salaries with it. It has also grown its market share in the household transactional deposit market.
Nedbank is seeing growth in customers depositing salaries with it. It has also grown its market share in the household transactional deposit market.
Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Russell Roberts

Nedbank has been ordered to cough up a R2 million penalty for implementing a transaction before competition authorities approved the deal, the Competition Tribunal said on Thursday.

In a statement, the authority said a consent agreement had been reached between the Competition Commission, Nedbank and Erf 7, which owns Sandown Village Office Park – some 17 300 square metres of A-grade rentable office space in Sandton.

An investigation by the commission found that Nedbank Property Partners, a Division of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, effectively acquired sole control of Erf 7 in August 2017. This constituted a merger and was notifiable in terms of the Competition Act, it said.

But, it added, the transaction was completed without prior approval from competition authorities.

Nedbank and Erf 7 voluntarily disclosed the transaction and accepted the penalty, according to the tribunal.

"Following the voluntary disclosure made by Nedbank and Erf 7, the commission assessed the large merger and recommended to the tribunal that the transaction be unconditionally approved. The tribunal approved the large merger without conditions," it said.

While "Nedbank and Erf 7 accept that they are jointly and severally liable" to pay an administrative penalty, one will pay and the other will be absolved, the tribunal said. Nedbank will pay the penalty, which totals R2 million.

Nedbank and Erf 7 also undertook to notify the commission of any future transactions that would constitute a notifiable merger, and not implement notifiable mergers unlawfully.

They must give the commission a copy of their competition law compliance programme. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nedbankcompetition tribunal
Rand - Dollar
16.79
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,755.60
+0.2%
Silver
19.14
+0.1%
Palladium
2,160.00
+6.0%
Platinum
881.98
+0.3%
Brent Crude
101.22
+1.0%
Top 40
63,686
+1.0%
All Share
70,341
+0.8%
Resource 10
64,184
+0.9%
Industrial 25
86,623
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,582
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo