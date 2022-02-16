58m ago

add bookmark

Nedbank to shut Iqbal Survé-linked AEEI's banking facilities next month

Jan Cronje
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Russell Roberts

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), an investment holding company in the stable of businessman Iqbal Survé Sekunjalo Group, has announced that Nedbank will be closing its transactional banking facilities next month. 

In a market update on Wednesday, AEEI said its interdict to stop Nedbank from shuttering its accounts had been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.  The facilities will be closed on 15 March. 

"AEEI has made arrangements for alternative payment methods in the interim and is in the process of reviewing its options for transactional banking facilities," it said, without providing further deteails. 

The group, which has investments in the technology, events, supplements, health and cosmetic  industries, said it would continue its fight to keep its accounts open in the Equality Court. 

AEEI is a subsidiary of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is owned 100% owned by a Survé family trust. 

Nedbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nedbankaeeiiqbal surve
Rand - Dollar
15.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,856.81
+0.2%
Silver
23.52
+0.6%
Palladium
2,272.00
+0.8%
Platinum
1,035.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,801
+0.9%
All Share
76,560
+0.9%
Resource 10
77,660
+1.7%
Industrial 25
92,897
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,359
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo