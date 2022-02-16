Nedbank to shut Iqbal Survé-linked AEEI's banking facilities next month

African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), an investment holding company in the stable of businessman Iqbal Survé Sekunjalo Group, has announced that Nedbank will be closing its transactional banking facilities next month.

In a market update on Wednesday, AEEI said its interdict to stop Nedbank from shuttering its accounts had been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court. The facilities will be closed on 15 March.

"AEEI has made arrangements for alternative payment methods in the interim and is in the process of reviewing its options for transactional banking facilities," it said, without providing further deteails.

The group, which has investments in the technology, events, supplements, health and cosmetic industries, said it would continue its fight to keep its accounts open in the Equality Court.

AEEI is a subsidiary of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, which is owned 100% owned by a Survé family trust.

Nedbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.