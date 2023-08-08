56m ago

Share

Nedbank ups dividend by 11% amid interest rate boost, but bad debts escalate

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Russell Roberts
  • Nedbank, SA's fifth most valuable bank on the JSE, has reported a double-digit climb in interim profits.
  • A higher interest rate environment provided a boost to the group.
  • But its impairment charge increased by 57% to R5.3 billion.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Nedbank, SA's fifth-largest bank by market value, has reported a strong increase in interim profit as it benefits from a larger customer base and elevated interest rates. But the bank expects the Reserve Bank will keep rates unchanged for the rest of the year.

Headline earnings rose 10% to R7.7 billion in the six months to end-June, with the company upping its dividend by 11% to R8.71 - a R4.25 billion payout.

Nedbank's retail and business banking segment recorded 11% growth in main-banked clients to 3.36 million.

Banks usually benefit from the positive effect of higher rates on loan repayments, which boost net interest margins. Their massive cash balances earn higher interest. Nedbank also reported that customers took advantage of higher rates and deposited more cash. 

The bank, valued at about R111 billion on the JSE, saw net-interest income jump 18% to R20 billion, supported by a 9% growth to R978 billion in its average interest-earning assets, such as loans. Deposits also increased 8% to R1.1 trillion, with the group reporting many clients transferred short-term deposits into longer-term deposits due to higher rates.

The Reserve Bank paused its interest rate hiking cycle in July after 10 consecutive hikes, and Nedbank expects the repo rate to remain unchanged at 8.25% for the rest of the year. Nedbank expects SA economy to grow 0.3% in 2023, slightly below the central bank's latest expectation of 0.4%.

Non-interest revenue increased 7% to R13.4 billion, underpinned by solid growth in both commission and fees, and insurance income.

But the group also reported more strain on its customers. Its impairment charge increased by 57% to R5.3 billion and its credit-loss ratio climbed to 121 basis points from 85, above its through-the-cycle target range of 60 to 100.

The group expects the second half of the year to remain "very challenging," and will be supporting clients, for example, by offering tailored repayment plans to help through financial distress.

The operating environment in the first half was much more challenging than initially forecast, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said in a statement.

"In addition to a weak global economy and lower commodity prices, domestic economic activity continued to be negatively impacted by very high levels of load-shedding, logistical constraints, higher-than-expected levels of inflation and as a result higher-than-expected increases in interest rates.

"While progress is being made in improving outcomes on the key issues of energy security, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption, this progress is slow and when coupled with the potentially severe economic consequences of the US reaction to SA’s allegedly compromising its non-aligned stance in relation to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, has added further to SA’s country risk premium, increasing bond yields and resulting in a deterioration in the value of the rand against foreign currencies."

Nedbank's shares were up just over 1% in early trade on Tuesday having gained more than 6% in the past one year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nedbankeconomic growthinterest rateslendingbanking
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.63
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
913.64
-1.2%
Palladium
1,229.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,931.69
-0.3%
Silver
23.07
-0.3%
Brent-ruolie
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,427
-0.2%
All Share
76,893
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,469
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,813
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,417
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo