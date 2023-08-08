Nedbank ups dividend by 11% amid interest rate boost, but bad debts escalate

Nedbank, SA's fifth most valuable bank on the JSE, has reported a double-digit climb in interim profits.

A higher interest rate environment provided a boost to the group.

But its impairment charge increased by 57% to R5.3 billion.

Nedbank, SA's fifth-largest bank by market value, has reported a strong increase in interim profit as it benefits from a larger customer base and elevated interest rates. But the bank expects the Reserve Bank will keep rates unchanged for the rest of the year.

Headline earnings rose 10% to R7.7 billion in the six months to end-June, with the company upping its dividend by 11% to R8.71 - a R4.25 billion payout.

Nedbank's retail and business banking segment recorded 11% growth in main-banked clients to 3.36 million.

Banks usually benefit from the positive effect of higher rates on loan repayments, which boost net interest margins. Their massive cash balances earn higher interest. Nedbank also reported that customers took advantage of higher rates and deposited more cash.

The bank, valued at about R111 billion on the JSE, saw net-interest income jump 18% to R20 billion, supported by a 9% growth to R978 billion in its average interest-earning assets, such as loans. Deposits also increased 8% to R1.1 trillion, with the group reporting many clients transferred short-term deposits into longer-term deposits due to higher rates.

The Reserve Bank paused its interest rate hiking cycle in July after 10 consecutive hikes, and Nedbank expects the repo rate to remain unchanged at 8.25% for the rest of the year. Nedbank expects SA economy to grow 0.3% in 2023, slightly below the central bank's latest expectation of 0.4%.

Non-interest revenue increased 7% to R13.4 billion, underpinned by solid growth in both commission and fees, and insurance income.

But the group also reported more strain on its customers. Its impairment charge increased by 57% to R5.3 billion and its credit-loss ratio climbed to 121 basis points from 85, above its through-the-cycle target range of 60 to 100.

The group expects the second half of the year to remain "very challenging," and will be supporting clients, for example, by offering tailored repayment plans to help through financial distress.

The operating environment in the first half was much more challenging than initially forecast, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said in a statement.

"In addition to a weak global economy and lower commodity prices, domestic economic activity continued to be negatively impacted by very high levels of load-shedding, logistical constraints, higher-than-expected levels of inflation and as a result higher-than-expected increases in interest rates.

"While progress is being made in improving outcomes on the key issues of energy security, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption, this progress is slow and when coupled with the potentially severe economic consequences of the US reaction to SA’s allegedly compromising its non-aligned stance in relation to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, has added further to SA’s country risk premium, increasing bond yields and resulting in a deterioration in the value of the rand against foreign currencies."

Nedbank's shares were up just over 1% in early trade on Tuesday having gained more than 6% in the past one year.