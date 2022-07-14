2h ago

New acting chief commercial officer for SAA

Carin Smith
According to SAA, Tsimane, "has several years of experience in senior roles within the commercial and operational environment at SAA".
  • The acting chief commercial officer of SAA has decided not to renew his contract.
  • SAA has announced that Tebogo Tsimane will take over the position from Simon Newton-Smith, also in an acting capacity.
  • Newton-Smith is lauded by the SAA acting CEO and chair for the much needed stability he brought to SAA's commercial operation during his year as acting CCO.
South African Airways' (SAA) acting chief commercial officer (CCO) has decided to call it quits, and is not renewing his contract.

Tebogo Tsimane will take over the position from Simon Newton-Smith, SAA confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Newton-Smith will leave the airline at the end of August. 

According to SAA, Tsimane, "has several years of experience in senior roles within the commercial and operational environment at SAA".

In the view of SAA's interim chair and CEO, Professor John Lamola, Tsimane has "an exceptional understanding of the complexities of the new aviation operating environment and knows exactly what SAA needs to do to remain successful and profitable".

At the same time, Lamola lauded Newton-Smith for the much needed stability he brought to SAA's commercial operation during his year as acting CCO.

Newton-Smith said:

My job was to support the team in restarting SAA, rebuilding market confidence and ensure that our passenger and cargo loads were maximised during a tough operating environment. I am very proud of what the commercial team and our colleagues right across the business have achieved since our September 2021 restart


"After a year leading the team and with the foundation set for the next chapter in SAA’s rebuild, now is the right time for me to hand the reigns to Tebogo," he said in a statement.

SAA is still awaiting final approval of a strategic equity partnership deal with the Takatso Consortium - announced already more than a year ago. Takatso is expected to provide much-needed capital for the airline's continued operations - to the tune of R3 billion over a period of three years.

Takatso has made a merger application to the Competition Commission to approve the deal on an urgent basis. The application comes as critics continue to question what they regard as a lack of transparency surrounding the specifics of the deal.

What is known is that Takatso will acquire 51% of SAA's shares and would need to put in about R3 billion in working capital into the airline over a period of two years.

Fin24 recently reported that the SA government and SAA are being sued by Toto Investment Holdings, which wants the sale of a majority stake to Takatso scrapped and the process re-run. Toto points to a lack of transparency of the process. 

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has, however, told Parliament in the past that details not provided will protect SAA’s competitiveness.


