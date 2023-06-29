1h ago

Share

New store accounts are surging as cash-strapped South Africans buy on credit

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA lenders recorded a 35% year-on-year growth in new retail revolving accounts in the first quarter of 2023. The trends indicate a shift from cash to credit purchases.
SA lenders recorded a 35% year-on-year growth in new retail revolving accounts in the first quarter of 2023. The trends indicate a shift from cash to credit purchases.
Getty Images
  • The number of new retail revolving accounts has surged by 35% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a year before.
  • A TransUnion report also found that existing account holders using their accounts more frequently.
  • The demand for credit cards (+27%) and non-bank personal loans (+25%) has also soared.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page

More South Africans are turning to store accounts to buy clothes and food on credit – while the demand for credit cards is soaring among young people, a new report shows.

Consumer credit report group TransUnion found that the number of new retail revolving accounts surged by 35% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a year before, along with "significant" growth in clothing accounts. 

"The trends indicate a shift from cash to credit purchases in response to ongoing economic pressures," the report states.

Existing account holders are also using more credit due to higher prices, says TransUnion Africa's financial services research and consulting director Weihan Sun.

READ | TFG reports robust growth, but says load shedding cost it R1.5bn

But lenders and retailers are shifting towards low-risk customers.

TransUnion said the number of "subprime" account originations declined by 5.4% over the past year. On the other hand, lower-risk consumers received higher limits when they applied for these credit products – which fuelled a 2.5% year-on-year increase in new account limits overall.

The demand for credit cards also continued across all generations, growing 27% year-on-year. Younger consumers – those roughly below the age of 40 – contributed to over two-thirds of new credit card originations.

Non-bank personal loans also saw significant growth, with volumes rising by nearly 25% year-on-year.

But TransUnion flagged a "concerning" 11% year-on-year increase in one-month overdue accounts on the credit card market. Non-bank personal loans also recorded a 170 basis points increase in serious account-level delinquencies (when the client falls behind monthly payments).

Across all credit products, however, delinquency rates improved in the first quarter of 2023.

One interesting trend in the first quarter was the expansion of the home loan market, despite the rising interest rates.

"Many of these purchases are led by the current semigration trend, supported by continued remote working strategies, with the most popular destinations being Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, with the North West being sought after too, thanks to more accessible property affordability," said Sun.

But the credit bureau flagged signs of potential strain on consumers' ability to repay loans. On home loans, accounts with a single month of missed payments increased by 25%.

It says lenders need to monitor that trend closely as rates rise to prevent the progression of this strain into serious defaults.

The report does not yet reflect the additional strain of two rate hikes of 50 basis points each, announced on 31 March and 26 May.

READ | Home loans granted in 2020 are outperforming - but one group is taking strain, says Standard Bank

Vehicle finance has already taken a big knock, with TransUnion recording a 6.8% decline in origination volumes compared to the first three months of 2022. That sector also saw an "alarming rise" in first-month defaults. TransUnion believes that vehicle and asset finance lenders will need more effective impairment management as interest rates continue rising.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transunioncredithome loanspersonal loanslendingcredit cards
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.80
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.68
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.44
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
897.73
-1.7%
Palladium
1,219.41
-2.4%
Gold
1,897.87
-0.5%
Silver
22.56
-0.6%
Brent Crude
74.03
+2.4%
Top 40
69,431
-0.3%
All Share
74,702
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,743
-0.1%
Industrial 25
104,786
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,761
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

6h ago

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo