News24 Business Awards: All the winners

On Thursday evening, the inaugural News24 Business Awards were presented at a gala awards ceremony in Cape Town.



Royal Bafokeng Platinum's long-serving CEO Steve Phiri was named News24's first CEO of the Year, while Woolworths won Company of the Year.

Other winners:

Investec is News24's Bank of the Year

Sanlam is News24's Long-term insurer of the Year

OUTsurance is News24's Short-term insurer of the Year

Bonitas is News24's Medical Scheme of the Year

"From our engagement with the corporate sector, we are well aware that some companies do more than others when it comes to communication, leadership and taking on responsibility," said News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

"The awards were the culmination of two years of planning and hard work, that started with a question we have been grappling with for some time: How do we recognise companies and CEOs who are doing excellent work in building their businesses, while also going above and beyond in innovation, strategic leadership, client service, transparency and building a better SA?

Using a unique set of criteria, companies were judged on a range of measures, including:

A survey of more than 5 100 people on their experience with insurers, banks and medical schemes, including their satisfaction with costs, client service and claims.

News24's assessments of companies' platforms and products - along with their transparency in communication and their contribution to South Africa.

An evaluation of companies' strategy, shareholder value created and business performance by News24's team of financial reporters, as well as fund managers and analysts.

An actuarial consultant audited the assessments and the final rankings.

Basson noted that the awards come at a critical juncture for the private sector in South Africa – a time when businesses are being asked not only to deal with large infrastructure failures, but also to help solve some of the country's biggest problems.