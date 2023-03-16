57m ago

Share

News24 Business Awards: All the winners

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
All the winners of the inaugural News24 Business Awards.
All the winners of the inaugural News24 Business Awards.
Natalie Gabriels

On Thursday evening, the inaugural News24 Business Awards were presented at a gala awards ceremony in Cape Town.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum's long-serving CEO Steve Phiri was named News24's first CEO of the Year, while Woolworths won Company of the Year.

Other winners:

  • Investec is News24's Bank of the Year
  • Sanlam is News24's Long-term insurer of the Year
  • OUTsurance is News24's Short-term insurer of the Year
  • Bonitas is News24's Medical Scheme of the Year

"From our engagement with the corporate sector, we are well aware that some companies do more than others when it comes to communication, leadership and taking on responsibility," said News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson. 

"The awards were the culmination of two years of planning and hard work, that started with a question we have been grappling with for some time: How do we recognise companies and CEOs who are doing excellent work in building their businesses, while also going above and beyond in innovation, strategic leadership, client service, transparency and building a better SA?

Using a unique set of criteria, companies were judged on a range of measures, including:

  • A survey of more than 5 100 people on their experience with insurers, banks and medical schemes, including their satisfaction with costs, client service and claims.
  • News24's assessments of companies' platforms and products - along with their transparency in communication and their contribution to South Africa.
  • An evaluation of companies' strategy, shareholder value created and business performance by News24's team of financial reporters, as well as fund managers and analysts.

An actuarial consultant audited the assessments and the final rankings.

Basson noted that the awards come at a critical juncture for the private sector in South Africa – a time when businesses are being asked not only to deal with large infrastructure failures, but also to help solve some of the country's biggest problems.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
investecnews24 business awards
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.40
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.29
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
973.37
+0.3%
Palladium
1,428.03
-2.2%
Gold
1,919.04
+0.0%
Silver
21.69
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
67,446
+0.2%
All Share
72,906
+0.0%
Resource 10
61,523
-1.2%
Industrial 25
98,878
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,223
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

13h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo