NHI: Govt can't be the only buyer of healthcare, says Discovery

Discovery Health and other medical scheme administrators have made submissions to Parliament about the new N ational Health Insurance legislation .

. They oppose the proposed single-payer model, which means that government will buy all essential healthcare products and services.

Medical schemes will only be allowed to cover healthcare that is not offered by government.

Covid-19 showed that government and medical schemes can work together – with lessens for the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) model, says Discovery Health, administrator of South Africa's biggest open medical scheme.



Discovery and other medical scheme administrators have submitted their inputs on the NHI Bill of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health.

The bill proposes a "single-payer" system where government pays for all essential healthcare of its citizens - including for doctor visits, hospitals and prescription medicine. Under the current NHI proposal, medical schemes will only be allowed to cover services and products that are not covered by government.

Discovery Health does not support the single-payer model, but thinks SA can pursue the ambitious target of moving to a universal health care system if it uses a blended funding model.

It proposes a NHI Fund that would be funded through taxes, as well as a mandatory contribution from citizens who can afford it.

But medical schemes would also have the opportunity to provide cover to those who can afford to contribute to these schemes. Medical schemes would be able to cover the same services that government provides.

"A blended funding model would ultimately leave consumers with some choice and improved access for all," said Discovery Health's head of health policy unit, Professor Roseanne Harris, who is also president of the International Actuarial Association.

For the SA government, the single-payer system is about eradicating wastage that happens in both the public and private sectors. In November, the deputy director-general for the NHI, Dr Nicholas Crisp, said the government wants to cut the cost of administering medical schemes. Therefore, they will be reduced to providing only top-up healthcare services for benefits that the NHI won't offer.



But Discovery Health says the blended funding model has worked well in other countries with universal healthcare systems. Countries like Thailand and Brazil have a multi-payer system, allowing their citizens to buy additional private healthcare services.

Discovery Health pointed out that a blended funding model proved highly successful when the government collaborated with the private sector to fund tests, vaccinations and treatment of ill people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These learnings gleaned during the [Covid-19] pandemic weren't available when the NHI Bill was drafted and published back in 2019. Discovery has suggested that the Portfolio Committee take these learnings into account in reflecting on how best to consider this structural reform," said Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach.

The Board of Health Funders, which represents most of the other medical schemes, also believes that the NHI Bill still needs to be strengthened on several fronts. It added that when the Bill says the NHI Fund will be the single-payer and single purchaser of health care services and goods in SA, it restricts the power of consumers to make their own choice with their money.

"If people have the means to purchase healthcare services and health goods outside of the fund, they should be free to do so whether or not they are registered beneficiaries of the fund," wrote the BHF in its 147-page submission.

"It is unconstitutional to restrict access to healthcare services in this way," added the BHF.

The medical schemes' representative body said there will be circumstances where people will need to access healthcare outside the NHI Fund. Not all healthcare providers will be contracted to the fund, yet the Bill failed to recognise that.

The BHF said it is also opposed to the principle that medical schemes can only offer complementary cover. It believes that allowing medical schemes to operate alongside the NHI will reduce the financial burden on the fund. Some people will opt to use the benefits they get for their contributions to medical schemes.

The board said it didn't raise these objections because it doesn't support the concept of universal health coverage. It pointed out that it has always been a 'Friend of NHI' since this debate began in 2008. However, it wants the NHI Bill to be "constitutional". The body also pointed out that the NHI is not the only route a country can take to achieve universal health coverage.

