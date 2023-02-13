No application yet for Russian airline to fly directly to SA

In January, SA's ambassador to Russia was quoted as saying that the Russian Nordwind airline could launch direct flights to SA soon.

The department of transport says no application has yet been received.

Nordwind is being sanctioned in the US and Europe, and is not allowed to get parts from Airbus and Boeing.

The department of transport (DoT) says it has received no applications from Russian airline Nordwind for it to begin direct flights to South Africa. This is despite reports in Russian media about the plan.

Nordwind Airlines is a Russian charter and scheduled flight operator owned by the Russian-Turkish tour operator Pegas Touristik.

The Russian online newspaper Lenta.ru reported in January that South Africa's ambassador in Russia, Mzuvukile Maqetuka, said that Nordwind could launch four direct flights a week to South Africa soon. At the time, the Russian News Agency TASS also reported that Oleg Ozerov, head of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, mentioned plans for direct flights between Russia and South Africa.

But the DoT said it has not received any application from Nordwind to start a Russia-South Africa route. "Should Nordwind submit such an application, normal processes would be followed," the department said.

Neither Maqetuka, the Russian embassy in Pretoria nor Nordwind have responded to requests for comment. The department of international relations and cooperation and the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) referred News24 to the Department of Transport.

Sanctions

Russian airlines are subject to European and US sanctions due to the country's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

In terms of the sanctions, aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, used by Nordwind, are not allowed to export parts to Russian airlines nor provide maintenance services. Russian planes are also not allowed to fly in US and European airspace.

In June 2022, the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued orders denying the export privileges of three Russian airlines, including Nordwind Airlines, due to alleged "ongoing apparent violations of the comprehensive export controls imposed on Russia by the Commerce Department" due to the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement at the time, BIS said these Russian airlines are effectively cut off from the parts, components, and maintenance services they need to sustain operations.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) told the news platform ch-aviation that, in light of the ban on access to spare parts and maintenance support, it has "serious safety concerns on how Western-built aircraft used by Russian airlines are being maintained. Due to safety concerns, the European Commission has included all Russian operators of western-built aircraft on its Air Safety List.

Nordwind will have to demonstrate to SACAA that its aircraft are airworthy and maintained in line with regulations. When asked about the implications of a Russian airline wanting to fly to SA, the SACAA said queries need to the directed to the department of transport.

A Russian aviation expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is not sure such a venture would be economically viable. He believed the talks about starting such flights are more likely to demonstrate the political bond between SA and Russia.

The ANC government has faced criticism for its continued close ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

In January this year, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held high-level talks with his SA counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria. At that time, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, announced plans for a maritime exercise between SA, Russia and China later in February.