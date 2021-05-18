No board, no permanent CEO, but regulator counts on new seizure powers to restore trust in auditing

The acting CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors says the caretaker board's tenure ended in April.

The caretakers, former JSE chief Roy Andersen and Nonkululeko Gobodo, were brought in to stabilise IRBA after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni sacked the entire board in January.



But Irba says it left a well-oiled machine that's out to nail errant auditors now.

Just four months after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni dissolved South Africa's auditing watchdog board, it is left without one again. Apart from the acting CEO, Imre Nagy, who was appointed in mid-February when Jenitha John resigned, there is no board now to account to Parliament or that the regulator's executive can account to.



The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) got a caretaker board when Mboweni dissolved the old board at the end of January. But Nagy said the term of the caretaker board, comprising former JSE chief Roy Andersen and Nonkululeko Gobodo, left at the end of April.

Regulations did not allow Mboweni to extend the tenure of the caretaker board beyond three months, he said.

"Currently, we are waiting for the minister to announce a new board," said Nagy.

He added that the appointment of a new permanent IRBA CEO also depended on when the board will be finalised as those directors will have the power to instal the new head of IRBA.

Caretakers' swift action

But in the three months that Gobodo and Andersen took care of IRBA, a lot changed, Nagy told the Parliament's select committee of finance. He said they took decisive action on several key issues.

Under their watch, IRBA finalised several pending investigations of improper conduct by registered auditors. In addition, they led the regulator through the process of completing and tabling its five-year strategy and performance plan to restore confidence in the auditing profession.

"While many delays had accumulated at the board sub-committee level, the caretakers have resolved much of this backlog in a short space of time," said Nagy.

They decided on seven new investigations that IRBA started under their tenure and imposed sanctions on 36 other cases that were before the regulator's disciplinary committee before they arrived. Before they left, the caretakers also concluded the new board members' nomination process and submitted the list of candidates to Mboweni.

Over and above that, they approved a suite of new international standards to enhance the quality of auditing in SA.

Armed with search and seizure powers

Coincidentally, IRBA also got the investigative powers it has been asking for, just before the caretakers left. Through the amendment of the Auditing Profession Act (APA), the regulator sought search-and-seizure powers, saying this will help it become better at investigating auditors and firms because some don't cooperate.

Despite the push from auditing firms who argued that such powers would compromise their rights to privacy, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Auditing Profession Act Amendments into law on 23 April 2021.



The Amendment Act became effective on 26 April, but without a board, its implementation is slow, especially those subject to the board's approval. Nagy said the regulator was in the process of implementing different aspects of the new Act, but some elements will only be effective in October 2021.



"Until the new board is appointed and inducted, the implementation of the APA amendments will not be approved timeously to allow seamless implementation and flow of our mandate and functions," he said.



Nagy said although the delay in getting a new board has no immediate impact on IRBA's day-to-day operations, it will delay the work of sub-committees responsible for making decisions on finalised investigations, among other things.



It took IRBA more than two years to get there. Ramaphosa announced 1 April 2019 as the commencement date of the Public Audit Amendment Act, and National Treasury introduced the Amendment Bill to Parliament early in 2019.



But because of the change of Parliament after the May 2019 elections, the Bill had to be reintroduced in February 2020 and subsequently re-issued for comment in September 2020.



Nagy said the regulator was "obviously pleased" that the amendments have now become the law as they will bolster the regulator's power to do its work of being a watchdog.



IRBA has developed search and seizure guidelines, and the amendment of its disciplinary rules is also under way.



More investigative capacity



Because of capacity constraints in the past, Nagy said IRBA had to reprioritise cases and allocated investigative resources to high-profile cases, leaving it too stretched to scratch the entire surface of cases piling up at times.



"Our refocus strategy recognises these challenges and our annual performance plan specifically address this, the further capacitation that is needed for the investigations department to enable more investigations to be conducted at the same time," said Nagy.