No end in sight yet for OR Tambo fuel crunch, says Lufthansa

There is no indication yet when the jet fuel situation at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg will be fully normalised again, Boris Ogursky, Lufthansa Group's media spokesperson for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Fin24 on Thursday.

"Due to the continued fuel shortage at Johannesburg, Lufthansa and SWISS had to adapt to flexible operations in order to ensure our flights to and from Johannesburg," he said.

SWISS is introducing on its return flight from Johannesburg to Zurich a fuel stop in Durban as extension. Lufthansa is having an additional flight without passengers from Johannesburg to Durban and back in order to refuel in the port city.

"These measures are of course subject to short-notice changes, always depending of the availability of [jet fuel], said Ogursky.

Emirates said on Thursday that flights to and from South Africa are operating as per normal. The Emirates flight from Johannesburg to Dubai, which makes a refuelling stop in Durban, also takes passengers from there.

Fin24 reported earlier on Thursday that some international airlines whose suppliers still cannot guarantee enough jet fuel supplies at OR Tambo International Airport currently have to detour via Durban or even Windhoek to refuel. Since late March, jet fuel supplies have been constrained at the airport.

Airports Company SA (ACSA) described overall jet fuel stock levels at OR Tambo International Airport as stable, but certain suppliers impacted by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal are still unable to get the quantities they require because of damage to railway lines. A consignment of jet fuel by ship is due at the Durban port this week.



