1h ago

add bookmark

No end in sight yet for OR Tambo fuel crunch, says Lufthansa

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SWISS is introducing on its return flight from Johannesburg to Zurich a fuel stop in Durban as extension. (iStock)
SWISS is introducing on its return flight from Johannesburg to Zurich a fuel stop in Durban as extension. (iStock)

There is no indication yet when the jet fuel situation at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg will be fully normalised again, Boris Ogursky, Lufthansa Group's media spokesperson for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Fin24 on Thursday.   

"Due to the continued fuel shortage at Johannesburg, Lufthansa and SWISS had to adapt to flexible operations in order to ensure our flights to and from Johannesburg," he said. 

SWISS is introducing on its return flight from Johannesburg to Zurich a fuel stop in Durban as extension. Lufthansa is having an additional flight without passengers from Johannesburg to Durban and back in order to refuel in the port city. 

"These measures are of course subject to short-notice changes, always depending of the availability of [jet fuel], said Ogursky. 

Emirates said on Thursday that flights to and from South Africa are operating as per normal. The Emirates flight from Johannesburg to Dubai, which makes a refuelling stop in Durban, also takes passengers from there.

Fin24 reported earlier on Thursday that some international airlines whose suppliers still cannot guarantee enough jet fuel supplies at OR Tambo International Airport currently have to detour via Durban or even Windhoek to refuel. Since late March, jet fuel supplies have been constrained at the airport.

Airports Company SA (ACSA) described overall jet fuel stock levels at OR Tambo International Airport as stable, but certain suppliers impacted by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal are still unable to get the quantities they require because of damage to railway lines. A consignment of jet fuel by ship is due at the Durban port this week.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acsaairlinesaviationjet fuelairportsor tambo airport
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-3.7%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
16.85
-2.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.7%
Gold
1,876.83
-0.3%
Silver
22.44
-2.4%
Palladium
2,190.00
-3.1%
Platinum
985.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
110.14
+4.7%
Top 40
62,902
-1.1%
All Share
69,683
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,905
-1.0%
Industrial 25
76,472
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,727
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo