1h ago

Share

'No further remedy': Markus Jooste can't appeal arrest warrant ruling, says German court

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Oldenburg Regional Court, where the Steinhoff trial is taking place.
Oldenburg Regional Court, where the Steinhoff trial is taking place.
Rob Hyde/News24

A court spokesperson in Germany has said that former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste cannot appeal its ruling confirming that the arrest warrant issued against him last month is valid.

The Higher Regional Court in Oldenburg this week dismissed Jooste's appeal against the arrest warrant issued by a lower court. 

"There is no further legal remedy against the decision of the Higher Regional Court," a spokesperson told News24.

The case has now been returned to the lower Oldenburg Regional Court, which has not yet decided how to proceed.

The regional court issued a warrant of arrest for Jooste on 24 June after he failed to appear for the start of his fraud trial in April. 

The case against Jooste in Germany is separate from an investigation into fraud at Steinhoff being conducted by the Hawks. 

READ | An array of empty chairs: Steinhoff votes to dissolve itself

Jooste's German lawyer, Bernd Groß, had tried to convince the regional court in April that, while his client wanted to attend the trial in person, he feared being arrested if he tried to leave South Africa. 

Groß argued that Jooste had promised South African authorities in late 2017 that he would not leave the country without their express permission. 

After conferring for a month, the court dismissed Groß's argument and issued the arrest warrant. The South African government has also denied it had blocked Jooste's passport.

Back to square one? 

While the ruling means the arrest warrant can be executed, extradition lawyers have cautioned that it may be tricky to get Jooste to Germany if he doesn't decide to fly there himself. 

Dr Julius Hagen, an attorney at German law firm Schlun & Elseven, said that SA does not have a bilateral extradition treaty with Germany. 

While the two countries are both parties to the European Extradition Convention, neither SA nor Germany extradites its own nationals.

Hagen said that while SA could choose to ignore a section of the treaty that gives it the right to refuse extradition, this would be "highly unlikely". 

Jooste's German lawyer did not return a request for comment. His South African legal team has repeatedly said he does not intend to comment. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffmarkus jooste
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.73
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.79
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.48
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
938.33
-3.3%
Palladium
1,232.81
-1.7%
Gold
1,943.30
-1.5%
Silver
24.13
-3.2%
Brent Crude
82.92
-0.9%
Top 40
72,977
+1.0%
All Share
78,366
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,221
-0.4%
Industrial 25
106,990
+1.6%
Financial 15
17,321
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo