'No more bailouts' - Gordhan says 'born-again' SAA almost ready to take off

The "new" SAA is likely to take to the skies close to August, says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Though there is an agreement in principle with the "possibility" of a strategic equity partnership, there are still processes to be finalised.

The minister stressed that there would be no more bailouts for the airline.

The revamped SAA is more likely to take to the skies in August, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday.

The airline had originally aimed to fly again from July.

However, the minister added, a strategic equity partner was on the horizon with the understanding that taxpayers would not be coughing up for any further bailouts.

According to Gordhan, the process of finding a strategic equity partner is "in its last leg". More information could not be shared yet because "people in the private sector" are involved and legal and financial agreements must be finalised, he added.

There was an "agreement in principle regarding the possibility of a partnership", he said.

However, he said, commercial transactions of due diligence could take six to eight weeks.

Once that process is complete, a salient purchase agreement will be entered into, after which rights, routes and other details must be finalised.

Various expressions of interest

"There were various expressions of interest - about 30 initially - either in SAA as a group or for part of it, for example, the cargo business. We then appointed a transaction advisor to screen these, because often in these types of situations you get people expressing an interest but not having the money. That narrowed them down to about five.

"The new interim board then had the opportunity to interact with those on the shortlist earlier this year, and then narrowed it down even further due to our choices but also where airlines or airline groups involved themselves became impacted by the prolonged pandemic," said Gordhan.

The minister emphasised that there should be no further bailouts for SAA.

"The outcome of the business rescue process had to be a new airline which is financially viable and not dependent on the fiscus.

"We made it clear that SAA will not be expecting or requesting further money from government. Whoever the strategic equity partner is, it - will come in with cash. The bargain we entered into is that government takes responsibility for the R14 billion [previously allocated]," said Gordhan.

Gordhan also did not rule out probing whether there was negligence on the part of the business rescue practitioners (BRPs).

Asked about the fees paid to the BRPs, Gordhan said the rescue process took an "extraordinarily long time" and confirmed that while the final amount was not yet available, the fees amounted to over R220 million.