No pain, no profit: SABC tells Parly policy change is needed to boost turnaround

The SABC said while it has come to grips with costs, it would need legislative support to boost its ability to generate revenue.

Irregular expenditure at the public broadcaster dropped from R202 million in 2020 to R111 million in 2021.

The entity's staff headcount of occupied positions stood at 2 117 of permanent staff versus 3 465 before retrenchments.

The SABC told Parliament's Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises that its efforts at driving down costs through job cuts and improving operations were bearing fruit, but that it needed additional policy support.

The public broadcaster told the legislature that policy adjustments would help the SABC adapt to the changes in "audio-visual content" consumption in South Africa, after the SABC was outflanked for years by pay-TV providers such as DStv and digital streaming platforms such as Netflix.

The virtual briefing to the committee comes after the SABC submitted to a hearing by the Department of Communications that the television licence regime should be adjusted to allow for a "household levy" that does not depend on the ownership of a television.

It also comes after Cabinet approved the South African Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Bill, which bolsters the public broadcaster's ability to collect on TV licence fees in arrears from South African households.

The bill is currently published for public comment.

Stabilising losses

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster's finances had managed to stabilise despite significant losses in revenue in the past three years, although Covid-19 accelerated the decline in revenue.

He said these matters were receiving management attention, underlining the impact of cutting staff costs.

"In the last three to five years, management has managed to keep employee costs from increasing," he said.

But, he added,"the decline in content investment over the last three financial years may be a cause for concern".

"This was worsened by Covid-19-related production restrictions," said Mxakwe.

Slashing irregular spend

SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said irregular expenditure at the public service broadcaster dropped from R202 million in 2020 to R111 million in 2021, while fruitless and wasteful expenditure dropped from R297 million in 2020 to R199 million in 2021.

She said the broadcaster had shown "significant recovery".

"Our focus is now on profitability. With a combination of cost management and strong financial support for institutional partners, we will be able to manage our financial obligations when they are due," said Van Biljon.

Job cuts

SABC human resources group executive Mojaki Mosia said the entity's headcount stood at 2 117 permanent staff, as opposed to 3 465 before broadcaster's controversial retrenchment process.

"Post-section 189, the number of positions in the entity is 2 684, including vacancies. This accounts for the reductions already done. Even if we are successful in filling vacancies, it will still remain 2 684. If we judge by history, most of our vacancies, outside of section 189 were as a result of retirement," said Mosia.

Mosia said total compensation to employees in the coming year was expected to stand at R1.8 billion, depending on whether the SABC successfully fills all positions, failing which, it is more likely to stand at R1.5 billion.

"No salary increases are on the cards for the current financial cycle, which will save the broadcaster nearly R100 million. If the SABC breaks even in less than three year, then increases may be considered.

"More than 60% of current vacancies can be filled in the immediate period, as bulk recruitment will be concluded soon, after which vacancies will come from retirement and natural attrition," Mosia said.

Old bugbears

SABC general manager of regulatory affairs Philly Moilwa said legislative considerations including must-carry regulations and amendments to the SABC Act need attention so that the broadcaster can improve its revenue prospects.

Must carry regulations, which were passed in 2008 to compel subscription broadcasters to carry SABC channels for free, have long been a bugbear for the public broadcaster. Icasa's new draft regulations, published earlier this year, support the continuation of the regulations, but subject to "commercial agreeable terms".

"The regulations as they stand do not assist the SABC. For instance, if you don't use the spectrum that you have now, you lose it. We should be allowed to utilise the spectrum and legislation as it stands could jeopardise the SABC," said Moilwa.

Moilwa said the current TV licence fee system should be scrapped and replaced with a device-independent, tech-neutral public media levy for public broadcasting, which would levy all households, commercial enterprises, organisations and institutions.

"The household levy is founded on the fact that every single South African household or entity has the realistic ability to access public broadcasting content, whether via analogue free-to-air TV and radio platforms or via DTT (digital terrestrial television), DTH (direct-to-home), the internet and streaming services through several mobile apps," he said.

