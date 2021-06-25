No salary payments at Mango - and no sign yet of a lifeline

Employees at state-owned low-cost airline Mango did not receive their salaries, which were due on Friday.

There is no news yet about the finalisation of a bill which would enable a lifeline to come from its parent company SAA.

The bill proposes R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion allocated to implement SAA's business rescue plan, to go to SAA's subsidiaries.

A grim weekend awaits the about 700 employees of low-cost airline Mango after a failure by the state-owned airline to pay their salaries on Friday.

It has been months now that Mango's staff had to make do with either partial or late payments while Mango struggles for survival.

It is as yet unclear when the process to approve a Special Appropriation Bill, which will provide a lifeline for the airline, will finally be completed. Some say it could be a matter of days, perhaps.

The Special Appropriation Bill will enable the transfer of R2.7 billion to South African Airway's subsidiaries from R10.5 billion originally allocated in the mini budget last year to implement SAA's business rescue plan.

Unlike SAA, its subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and Air Chefs, did not go into business rescue.

The bill was recently approved by Parliament after a number of vigorous debates. The process is understood to be in its final stages. The bill proposes R1.663 billion for SAA Technical, R819 million for Mango and R218 million for Air Chefs.

A Mango spokesperson responded to Fin24 on Friday that communication about salaries "is an internal matter, confidential and must be treated as such".

Asked if Mango staff are still reporting for duty, he said it is "business as usual".

"We are not anticipating any disruption to operations and we continue to monitor the situation for now," he said.

Mango's management is still trying to see if salary payments could be made by the end of the month, according to an employee who wants to remain anonymous.

Mango's market share had dropped from 30% in June 2020 to about 14% by April this year, the Department of Public Enterprises recently told Parliament.

The DPE said operational inefficiencies at Mango were mainly due to aircraft having to remain on the ground because of inadequate support from SAA Technical, which is also in a financial crunch. It said Mango's funding required is mainly to pay accumulated debt. To position the airline for the future, the DPE recommended that changed market circumstances, and the future plans of SAA be taken into consideration.

Mango is currently only operating two aircraft and a court attempt by one of its aircraft lessors to have the airline liquidated, has been postponed until August. The airline has only has one board member who, Mango says has "interdependency" with the interim board of SAA.

The DPE recently told Parliament that in June 2020, when SA's domestic aviation reopened after the hard lockdown, Mango had about a 30% market share.

By April this year it had dropped to about 14%, while British Airways had a 7% market share, Flysafair 32%, Airlink 11%, Kulula.com 32% and new entrant Lift 4%.

Lift is operated by Global Airways, which is part of the Takatso Consortium which has been selected as strategic equity partner for SAA.