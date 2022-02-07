No state contracts for Swissport, companies fingered in Zondo report, BMF demands

The Black Management Forum has urged Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to stop entities implicated in the State Capture report from doing business with the state.

BMF acting MD Philippe Bakahoukoutela noted with concern reports that Swissport intended to apply for the ground handling contract at Airports Company South Africa, saying companies implicated in the State Capture Report should be suspended from government tenders.

The State Capture Inquiry's report recommended that the authorities probe whether R28.5 million was paid, in apparent kickbacks, in a deal with Swissport for a ground-handling contract.

Black Management Forum (BMF) acting managing director Philippe Bakahoukoutela has urged Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to suspend all entities implicated in the State Capture Inquiry's report from doing business with the state.

He singled out Swissport, which has shown no signs of backing down from bidding for government contracts.

Bakahoukoutela penned an open letter to Godongwana, noting that the BMF was concerned that Swissport planned to continue bidding for a tender with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture's report recommended that the authorities probe whether R28.5 million was paid, in apparent kickbacks, in a deal with Swissport for a ground-handling contract; and whether its BBBEE partner JM Aviation paid any VAT to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on the R28.5 million it received from Swissport.

Swissport was previously licensed by ACSA to provide ground-handling services. After the release of the first volume of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture's report in January, Swissport said it planned to bid for a renewal of its licence despite calls for further investigation into its affairs in the report.

No more lip service

Bakahoukoutela said in the letter to Godongwana that government could not afford to pay lip service in the fight against corruption and impunity could not be seen to be the order of the day.

"Therefore, we call upon National Treasury to suspend all entities that [have] been found to have been corrupt or to have facilitated or abated corruption from doing business with government until all legal processes are concluded.

"This stance will send a clear message to the business community that government is taking clean governance seriously, and that corruption will not be tolerated. In addition, such a stance will be an effective preventive and deterrent measure against all types of corruption," said Bakahoukoutela.

The BMF noted with concern that media reports indicated that Swissport intended to apply for the ground-handling contract at ACSA.

"The State Capture Report is scathing on the role played by Swissport in the State Capture project, and we think it will send a ... wrong message to the public and the world community at large is such companies were allowed to even be considered for government [contracts], let alone to continue to trade in this country," Bakahoukoutela said.

Bakahoukoutela said while the rule of law demanded that those who have been identified as either having been corrupt - or, at least, as having facilitated or abated corruption an opportunity to clear their names - the BMF believed a finding of wrongdoing in the State Capture report meant entities found to have engaged in corrupt activities should not be allowed to bid for government tenders.

Fin24 sent questions to National Treasury on BMF's letter on Monday, but did not get a response. Questions were also sent to Swissport, but phone calls and requests for comment remained unanswered.



"We want to point out that Swissport has not been found guilty of any crime or prosecuted for any alleged offence and is not precluded from submitting a tender response. The tender response will be adjudicated by ACSA in accordance with the terms of the tender and applicable laws," Swissport previously told Fin24.

Additional reporting by Carin Smith.

