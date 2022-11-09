38m ago

Northam goes in for the kill with R50bn offer to buy Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Lisa Steyn
Royal Bafokeng Platinum se Styldrift is ’n gemeganiseerde ondergrondse myn in Noordwes.
Northam Platinum has swooped in on Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) with an all-share offer that values the mid-tier miner at R50 billion.

On Wednesday Northam said its R172.70 per share offer represents a 20.3% premium to the 30-day trading day volume-weighted average price of an RBPlat share as of 8 November.

The group said the offer is underpinned by a compelling rationale for all stakeholders of both Northam and RBPlat, including shareholders, employees and host and affected communities.

The voluntary offer by Northam Holdings to acquire all or a portion of the remaining RBPlat shares comes just days after the Competition Tribunal wrapped up a merger hearing into Impala Platinum's proposed acquisition of a majority stake in RBPlat.

Impala has been steadily working to acquire RBPlat through an open offer to all shareholders of R90 cash per share plus 0.3 ordinary shares in Impala. As of Tuesday's close, this offer was worth about R150 per share.

To date Implats has acquired just over 40% of the company.

In a shock move late last year Northam bought just shy of 35% of RBPlat at a premium price of R180.50 but, up until Wednesday, had not made a move to acquire more.

Depending on the level of acceptance of the offer, Northam intends to settle fully in cash or a combination of cash and Northam Holdings shares, with the maximum cash amount of the offer amounting to R10 billion.

The minimum cash consideration per RBPlat share amounts to R54.40 and will ratchet up to a maximum of R172.70 depending on the level of acceptance.

Northam said that if Implats does not accept the offer, then based on its current shareholding in RBPlat, the minimum cash consideration per offer share will be approximately R152.42, and the balance of the offer consideration representing R20.28 will be settled in shares.

