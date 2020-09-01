Now's the time to buy locally made products, says Brimstone CEO

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need to buy local goods to buoy the economy, says Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey.

The investment company has released its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June, reporting an operating profit of R304.5 million but an after-tax loss of R129.6 million.

In Brey's view, demand for clothing will likely remain depressed and could take up to about 18 months to recover.

Now more than ever there is a need for South African consumers to buy locally made products - whether food or clothing, says Brimstone Investment Corporation CEO Mustaq Brey.

Due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is vital to try and retain as many jobs as possible and keep the economy going, Brey told Fin24 on Tuesday after the group released its results for the six months to end June.

Brimstone, a black-controlled and managed investment company, has investments in the food, financial services, healthcare and property sectors. In its interim results, it reported an operating profit of R304.5 million, up from a profit of R178.2 million in the comparative period, with its core investments producing resilient results, in Brey's view.

The group's profit before net finance costs decreased to R154.9 million compared to R234.4 million in the comparative period, mainly due to downward adjustments in the fair value of listed investments.

This downward revaluation included its investments in the Equites Property Fund, the MultiChoice Group, and Stadio, and contributed to an after-tax loss of R129.6 million. For Brey, the downward revaluation of Equites was the "biggest pain" during the interim period.

Brimstone disposed of 20.9 million shares in Equites for R321.4 million during the interim period, decreasing its shareholding to 2.3%. This investment was revalued downwards by R143.3 million to R233.2 million at the end of the period. Stadio was revalued down to R55.8 million.

"These fair value losses track a pattern of downward movement in share prices on the JSE over the same reporting period in which the markets were hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. These losses offset the R82.8 million profit at subsidiary Lion of Africa Insurance Company," said Brey.

"I am satisfied from an operations point of view. We are confident that our second half's results will look better. In general, it usually is."

Brey said Brimstone had been prudent in implementing its de-gearing strategy during the period. It utilised R496.7 million generated from the disposals of part of its investments in Equites and Phuthuma Nathi to settle debt funding of R528.1 million.

Brimstone's subsidiary, the JSE-listed Sea Harvest Group, reported headline earnings of R170.0 million. The fair value of Brimstone's investment in Sea Harvest at period-end was R2.3 billion.

During the period, Brimstone acquired an additional 120 000 shares in the Oceana Group for R7.1 million, increasing its shareholding to 25.01%. The fair value of Brimstone's investment in Oceana was R2.3 billion at 30 June 2020.

Covid-19 and the resultant national lockdown has had a severe impact on trading conditions for clothing manufacturer House of Monatic, as well as its customers. Revenue decreased by 58% to R28.3 million for the first half of the year, compared to the comparative period. On the positive side, Brey said the pandemic has led large SA retailers to indicate they will look to increase the amount of local sourcing they use.

In Brey's view, the demand for clothing will likely remain slow and could take up to about 18 months to return to what used to be the normal demand.

On Monday Brimstone reported that it will dispose of its shareholding in Life Healthcare. The proceeds from the disposal will be applied to meet Brimstone's funding obligations in the near to medium term.

At subsidiary Lion of Africa Insurance Company, the run-off plan is progressing well, according to Brey. The company reported a net profit of R82.8 million compared to a loss of R55.2 million in the prior comparative period.

During the interim period, Brimstone acquired an additional 55% interest in Obsidian Health for a cash consideration of R36 million, increasing its total shareholding to 80%.

It also disposed of 1.9 million shares in Phuthuma Nathi for a cash consideration of R175.3 million, reducing its shareholding to 2.8%. The proceeds of this disposal were used to reduce part of the bridge funding.

Brimstone’s stake in MTN Zakhele Futhi, meanwhile, was revalued downwards by R5.6 million to R18.4 million during the period, while Milpark Education paid a dividend of R11.3 million after the period-end.