NUM tells 'rogue' Mantashe to butt out after he decries suspension of union GS as 'madness'

The National Union of Mineworkers has accused Minister Gwede Mantashe of unduly involving himself in the union's internal affairs.

The minister recently described a NUM decision to suspend its general secretary as "madness".

The union denied the suspension played into any factional battle.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on Gwede Mantashe to butt out of the union's internal affairs following public comments made by the minister of mineral resources and energy that the union's suspension of its general secretary (GS) was "madness".

Speaking at the South African Communist Party's 102nd-anniversary rally on Sunday, Mantashe noted the union movement was under attack and has dramatically weakened as trade union density in the country has declined.

Mantashe – himself a former GS of the NUM – went on to say the recent suspension of the union's general secretary, William Mabapa, was madness. "You don't suspend a general secretary. It is madness," he said before adding: "Anyway, that is not my business".

Mabapa was suspended by the NUM national executive committee (NEC) in late July pending an investigation. The union said the suspension was over "internal matters".

As reported by the Financial Mail, anonymous sources said the suspension comes amid a bruising factional battle at NUM, apparently over substantial union funds.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NUM registered its concern over the minister's "public outburst" and said its NEC "takes serious exception to his intrusive political mischief".

To say the decision of the NEC is madness "is a serious assault on the integrity of those who were elected to lead [the] NUM", the union said.

"Other former senior NUM leaders that are self-respecting have had the decency to contact us privately to seek clarity on these developments… the public outbursts by Mantashe are not innocent; they are driven by desperate opportunism now that the ANC Parliamentary Deployment List Process machinery [in which the party selects candidates ahead of elections] is imminent to roll."

The NUM said Mantashe must be reminded of his "own madness", like when the ANC suspended and expelled its secretary-general Ace Magashule, Carl Niehaus or Julius Malema – "we respected their decision and never interfered", the union said.

"We, therefore, call for equal respect from him as chair of the ANC. He should stop his freelancing commentary on NUM affairs and channel his negative energies on the mayhem caused by illegal mining and its damage to the economy and working-class communities of our country. He should advance ANC Renewal. Here and now, the rogue must stop."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

The NUM NEC further expressed concern over the Financial Mail's coverage of Mabapa's suspension as it suggested that the current power play is largely orchestrated by NUM deputy general secretary Mpho Phakedi, who, along with allies, is seeking to replace Mabapa.

"The decision to suspend the NUM general secretary was taken by the NUM NEC collectively, not by a faction or individual," the union said. "We condemn malicious attempts to scapegoat any individual on this decision."

The NEC further noted that its Mining Investment Company remains an independent entity governed by the Companies Act and which has an independent board of professionals to prevent interference in its affairs.