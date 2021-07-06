Off the rails: Prasa loses over R4bn to vandalism and sabotage, CEO aims to boost security

Over the years, vandalism has cost Prasa over R4 billion, and in the past 12 months alone it has been in excess of R1 billion, according to CEO Zolani Matthews.

In an update on his 100 days in office, Matthews said that the state-owned entity wanted to bolster security resources.

Matthews also wants to strengthen accountability and consequence management at the entity, following years where corruption and discipline issues were not dealt with quickly.

Vandalism has cost state-owned passenger rail service Prasa over R4 billion over the years, and its new CEO Zolani Matthews wants to prioritise efforts to bolster security.



Matthews on Tuesday provided an update following his 100 days in office. Matthews was appointed earlier this year, taking over from acting CEO Thandeka Mabija - who was appointed the group executive of human capital management in October 2019.

In his update, Matthews raised concerns over security risks. "Prasa has been faced with unprecedented levels of both vandalism and sabotage," he said. A preliminary audit by Prasa shows that vandalism across the business has cost it over R4 billion, said Matthews. "Certainly the devastation on the network in the past 12 months is probably in excess of R1 billion alone," he said.



Prasa has introduced several measures to bolster security which include insourcing security functions by recruiting 3 100 employees. It tried to engage with state-owned enterprises Eskom and Airports Company South Africa to participate in their security contracts, but was not successful.

Prasa plans to contract private security, to augment its internal resources in addressing vandalism and theft across its network - including substations, Matthews explained. Prasa is also looking to deploy technology to protect assets and has also started a procurement process in that regard. "We are looking at sourcing different technology options which will also assist us to move away for old security plans but focus on modern interventions," he said during a media briefing.

Matthews said that in many cases, security were engaging with criminals who are better equipped and resourced. "We have gone on a procurement process to make sure security personnel has right tools to utilise and be deployed effectively to meet some of those challenges."

Prasa also contracted additional security experts to focus on security challenges and threats. Pronouncements on their work will be made soon, Matthews said.

The state-owned enterprise has also recently approved a disposal policy, to generate revenue from the disposal of scrap. Scrap has attracted security and safety hazard, he explained.

Among the priority areas for Matthews is to restore public transport, ensure Prasa's operational performance meets the standards it should, restore financial discipline in the organisation, and the rebuilding of stations.

Security is 'most compelling' problem

"The most compelling issue is security," said Matthews. "If we do not have adequate security that is comprehensive, that is properly deployed and focused and is modelled on some modern security systems that you see around the world … we will continue to face challenges," said Matthews.

Prasa received disclaimed audit opinions from the Auditor-General (AG) of South Africa for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years. The main problems include that the company failed to provide required documents and records to the AG. Matthews said this was unacceptable and was being addressed - an asset-verification team has been appointed to update the asset register; this was due for completion at the end of June, but the deadline was extended to the end of July. Prasa has also initiated a records and document-management project, Matthews said.

Prasa is also working with law-enforcement agencies such as the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit, Matthews said. He added that the public will soon learn of a number of cases by law enforcement agencies.



Matthews said Prasa was instituting a clear policy on consequence management for employees. In the past, it took a long time to deal with issues of corruption and discipline, some of which have been dragging on for years, he said. The consequence-management plan has been submitted to the board for approval.

"I will be disrupting the status quo – the reality is that there are people in Prasa who have become comfortable in doing wrong things and the fact that no serious action has not been taken against them; they are in for a rude awakening," said Matthews.