49m ago

Share

Offices of popular digital stokvel raided as worried members seek answers

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
United African Stokvel members have for weeks been complaining that payouts have stopped.
United African Stokvel members have for weeks been complaining that payouts have stopped.
United African Sokvel members say
  • SA's financial regulator has raided the offices of a popular digital stokvel. 
  • The FSCA says it suspects that United African Stokvel breached financial sector laws. 
  • The stokvel has blamed payment delays on load shedding and "unexpected backup failures".
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

SA's financial watchdog has raided the head offices of United African Stokvel as part of an ongoing investigation into the group's business activities.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said the search-and-seizure operation was conducted on Saturday after it received a whistleblowers report. 

"The FSCA will now examine the evidence, interview the parties involved and complete the investigation," it said. 

Once it has wrapped up its investigation, the FSCA said it may decide to report the matter to the police "if required".

The regulator said it suspected the digital stokvel had conducted unauthorised business and breached financial sector laws. 

It said the stokvel was not authorised to provide financial products or services, and had not applied for a licence. 

Worried members have been flooding United African's social media pages for weeks with complaints that payments have ended. 

Members have also criticised the company for not responding to their queries via the WhatsApp number and email address it gave out for complaints. The group's website is also offline. 

The popular stokvel, which has almost 100 000 followers on Facebook, has been trying to reassure worried members that they will still be able to get their money out.  

While it has acknowledged delays to payouts, it has said that all members will receive their funds once a "backlog" has been worked through. 

In a Facebook post in May, it blamed the backlog on load shedding, "unexpected backup failures", and "delays in receiving funds from our investment accounts".

"We understand that our members are frustrated at the moment," states a post pinned to the top of the group's Facebook page. 

"We do understand that the delays are worrisome.

"We will continue to make payments on a daily basis and will continue to do so every day."

United African did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

*Are you a member of United African Stokvel? Get in touch with News24 Business at editor@fin24.com 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united african stokvelfscastokvel
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.61
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.28
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
976.19
+1.1%
Palladium
1,301.75
+2.9%
Gold
1,952.85
-0.1%
Silver
24.86
-0.4%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
71,989
-0.7%
All Share
77,254
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,801
-1.8%
Industrial 25
106,210
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,706
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo