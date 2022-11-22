1h ago

add bookmark

Old Mutual plans to launch bank in 2024

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Old Mutual says it's eyeing a banking licence and intends to launch transactional services in the second half of 2024.
  • The group already has lending and transactional products, but is looking for a licence so that it will not need to rely on third parties.
  • The bank will provide both cross-sell opportunities, while accepting retail deposits offers the prospect of cheaper source of funding.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Financial services group Old Mutual has received approval from the SA Reserve Bank's prudential authority to apply for a banking licence.

This will help it expand its relationship with some of its customers and secure cheaper sources of funding available through accepting retail deposits.

The firm plans to spend R1.75 billion on building the bank's transactional capacity, eyeing a launch in the second half of 2024. It expects this bank to break even three years after launch. It has already spent R830 million on the bank in the current year. 

Old Mutual already has existing lending and transactional products, through its Money Account, as well as an unsecured lending product. This is largely aimed at the lower- to middle-income markets. Because it doesn't have a banking licence, this requires a commercial relationship with a third party, and the firm's Money Account is in association with Bidvest Bank.

As of the end of June, the end of the group's half-year, loans and advances within that cluster stood at R14.78 billion, while net interest income came in at just above R1 billion. In the firm's 2021 year, banking and lending results from operations, which includes both SA and the rest of Africa, came in at R1.68 billion, compared to R4.38 billion for the group.

Old Mutual said on Tuesday an establishment of a bank would allow it to hold the primary relationship with customers, "driving greater regular interaction with them and enhancing the cross-sell opportunity across the group. It will also enable the group to accept retail deposits, thereby providing a cheaper source of funding'.

Old Mutual also provided a business update for its nine months to end-September on Tuesday, saying that its results from operations were above the prior period, mainly driven by profits in its life business, resulting from lower Covid-19 excess deaths.

"Despite market volatility, Old Mutual Investments delivered higher asset-based fees due to the higher average asset base levels which positively impacted profits. This was partially offset by deteriorating persistency experience in Mass and Foundation Cluster and net catastrophe losses related to the KwaZulu-Natal floods as well as an increase in attritional claims in Old Mutual for the year to date," it said. Persistency refers to the renewal of policies.

In late morning trade on Tuesday, Old Mutual's shares were up 2.4% to R11.45, having lost around 13% so far in 2022.

Click here for Old Mutual's share price data.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,747.53
+0.5%
Silver
21.17
+1.6%
Palladium
1,892.63
+1.5%
Platinum
999.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
87.45
-0.2%
Top 40
65,800
+0.3%
All Share
72,189
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,481
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,495
-0.9%
Financial 15
16,302
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo