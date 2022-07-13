Optimum case involving Gupta stalwart Ronica Ragavan moved to high court

The National Prosecuting Authority's R107.5 million corruption case against Gupta stalwart Ronica Ragavan and other associates has been postponed to 1 November and transferred to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

In late May Ragavan, the former Tegeta Exploration and Resources Director, and other associates of the notorious Gupta family, were arrested and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 11 charges relating to the rehabilitation funds of the Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines.

The accused in the matter are Ragavan, former deputy director general in the department of mineral resources Joel Raphela, and former trustee of Optimum Coal Mine, Pushpaveni Govender. The companies are Koornfontein Mine, Tegeta Exploration and Resources and Optimum Coal Mine.

The accused have been indicted on charges of fraud, forgery, uttering, perjury and money laundering, in connection with the signing off and illegal utilisation of R107.5 million for mine rehabilitation funds for the mine trust accounts in 2016.

The case will appear in the high court for pre-trial on 1 November.

