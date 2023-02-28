1h ago

UPDATE | Vumatel restores fibre service to parts of Gauteng after major outage

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Fibre provider Vumatel has restored service to parts of Gauteng, after several areas were without internet on Tuesday morning following after a major outage.

"Kindly note that all... services in Gauteng have been restored. We thank you for your patience during the outage," Vumatel said on Twitter. 

Another fibre-to-the-home company Evotel said earlier that "backhaul services supplying multiple providers are currently experiencing issues on their links servicing local networks". This appeared to lead to the outage. 

Earlier on Tuesday morning internet service provider AfriHost said on its website that both Vumatel and Evotel informed it of a "network outage affecting Gauteng, [where] affected clients will experience no connectivity."

The area of the network that was affected, or more details on the cause outage were not immediately clear. 

Fibre users across several other internet service providers had also been affected by the outages. 

*Editor note: This story has been updated to reflect Vumatel's tweet on service being restored.

vumatelafrihostevotelinternetoutagefibre
