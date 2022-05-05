Past wrongs at SAA will be dealt with even after Takatso takes over, AG vows

The Auditor-General briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts about its latest audit of SAA's financial statements - those of 2017/18.

The AG's office vows not to let irregularities which took place at SAA "get lost" after the airline's strategic equity partner takes over a majority stake.

The AG is still working on finalising the audits of SAA's financial statements for 2018/19 to 2021/22.

The Auditor-General (AG) has stressed that irregularities that took place at South African Airways (SAA) must be dealt with and not "lost" - even if the airline is not state-owned anymore once the Takatso Consortium takes over a 51% stake.



It is still unclear what the terms of the deal are, which means it is also uncertain whether it stipulates that the airline will still fall under the Public Finance Management Act and oversight by the AG. But the AG is determined that there should still be accountability for any wrongdoing that occurred as a state-owned entity.

This is what representatives of the office of the AG told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday during a briefing on a qualified audit report of SAA's financial statements for 2017/18. Audits for the subsequent financial years are still outstanding.



Takatso consists of Global Airways, which owns low-cost airline LIFT, as technical partner, and infrastructure investment firm Harith. The consortium is not yet involved in the running of SAA. Rather, the plan is for Takatso, which is 51% black-owned, to invest about R3 billion in the airline over three years.

At the beginning of March this year, more than eight months after announcing the selection of Takatso as strategic equity partner for SAA, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) announced that a sale and purchase agreement has been signed and that the only outstanding steps related to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

In a recent statement by SAA, it indicated that the deal will likely be completed "later this year".

The sale transaction includes SAA subsidiaries SAA Technical and Air Chefs, but excludes low-cost airline Mango, which is currently in business rescue and seeking a strategic equity partner of its own.

The DPE has not provided the AG with details of the Takatso deal yet. This is why it is not clear whether the airline will still fall within the scope of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the oversight of the AG once Takatso takes over as majority shareholder.

"We are not washing our hands regarding unaddressed irregularities while SAA is still a state-owned entity," an AG representative said during the briefing. "Getting details of the agreement is part of our ongoing process of engagement [with SAA] and there is no reason why we should not obtain it. Maybe the DPE can step in and provide it to us."

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa described SAA as having been "a headache for the longest time".

"The Takatso agreement should provide a road map for due diligence. We must be patient as the deal is uncharted waters for all of us. It is like peeling an onion," he said.

The report by the Zondo Commission on state capture highlighted a number of irregularities which require further actions by the board of SAA and law enforcement agencies. The AG's office told Scopa that this further highlighted the importance of consequence management to ensure appropriate accountability for irregularities that took place when SAA was under the control of the state.

"Therefore, our approach of material irregularity and any recommendation for consequence management will need to be done in a manner that will capacitate those charged with governance to ensure continued consequence management when SAA is no longer under the control of the state," an AG representative told Scopa.

Outstanding audit reports

In 2019, due to financial difficulties, the then-board of SAA requested the suspension of the audit process as it wanted to focus on finding solutions to address liquidity and solvency challenges, Scopa heard. At that time the audit for 2017/18 was incomplete as the AG was still waiting for the final board approved financial statements.

The board then adopted a resolution to place SAA in business rescue on 5 December 2019. The airline only exited business rescue more than a year later, at the end of April 2021. Then the AG could resume the auditing process. The 2017/18 audit was finalised in early February 2022 and has a qualified audit opinion, mainly due to a lack of evidence to support assumptions that Mango was still a going concern at that time.

The AG found ineffective steps to prevent irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure; an incorrect valuation of trade and other receivables; and inadequate assessment for impairment of investment in subsidiaries. Areas of material non-compliance include a lack of proper control systems to safeguard and maintain assets; uncompetitive and unfair procurement processes; and inadequate consequence management.

The majority of the irregular expenditure incurred to date was due to expired contracts or no contracts in place, as well as procuring without complying with the supply chain management policy. The closing balance of irregular expenditure was R22 billion at 3 March 2018. This figure is, however, incomplete and the true extent of the irregular expenditure has not been determined by management.

High staff turnover in key positions as well as vacancies, in articular at executive management level, contributed to the weak control environment, the AG found.

The AG is still engaging with SAA as well as other stakeholders to start the remaining audits for the financial years 2018/19, 2019/2020, 2020/21 and 2021/22.

"In preparing the outstanding financial statements for the financial years 2018/19 to 2021/22, the AG and management should take note of the weaknesses highlighted in the 2017/18 report and strengthen controls for auditing," the AG's office told Scopa.

"A more realistic action plan must be developed, which takes into account the extent of work required to address prior-year material misstatements in the financial statements."