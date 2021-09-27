Pay up or we won't be able to settle claims, warns MEDiPOS letter to Post Office

A letter from Medipos has laid bare the urgency of the Post Office's failure to pay full member contributions, as staff run the risk of losing their benefits.

Medipos principal officer Thabisiwe Mlotshwa said the scheme had not received full contribution payments for 15 months.

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said the Post Office was engaging Medipos and the pension fund on a way forward.

A letter from medical aid provider MEDiPOS to the South African Post Office has warned that talks with SAPO's executives and board proved fruitless, leaving employees at risk of losing their benefits after the post office failed to pass member contributions on to the scheme.

In a strongly worded letter to the Post Office from MEDiPOS principal officer Thabisiwe Mlotshwa, which Fin24 has seen, MEDiPOS said "continuous engagements" with SAPO leadership had failed.

The letter, which references the period until the end of August 2021, says the scheme did not receive full contribution payments from the Post Office for 15 months, despite receiving some form of payment occasionally.

It notes that R602 million is owed to the scheme.

"The scheme's reserves [which] were used to pay your claims and scheme expenses whilst not receiving full contributions are now at just under R233 million. Despite continuous engagement with SAPO executives and the escalation to the SAPO board, these engagements have not borne any outcome that will ensure long-term sustainability of the scheme," the letter reads.

In 2020, SAPO said the non-payment of workers statutory benefits such as medical aid and pension fund contributions to the right bodies resulted from "a dramatic decline" in its revenue during the lockdown, which necessitated prioritising employees' salaries over these benefits.

Last week, SAPO said it was speaking to MEDiPOS and unions to get to the bottom to the bottom of the debt it owes the insurer, which had stoked anxieties that the benefits of thousands of Post Office employees were in jeopardy.

The crisis comes as the Post Office grapples with a number of financial challenges and hopes to improve on its operations. Government is also in the process of separating Postbank from SAPO and turning it into a fully-fledged commercial bank.

Mlotshwa's letter said jumping to other schemes would only delay the inevitable as SAPO will have to pay the full contributions of those schemes on a monthly basis to avoid member suspension.

It urged the Post Office to work with the scheme to find another solution, stressing that members' benefits were under threat.

"You will appreciate that without the contribution income, at some point, the scheme will, out of necessity, not be able to pay claims as the main source of the scheme's income is the contributions that it receives from members," the letter said.

A SAPO employee told Fin24 last week that individual members had not been given the option to pay back the amounts owing, but that the entire R602 million must be paid, failing which nobody would be able to get coverage.

"The medical aid has desperately been trying to engage with them [SAPO executives] for 15 months, and effectively been told to bugger off.

"The worst thing is for those months the members have been paying their contributions, but they're losing their coverage in a week now because of the more than R600 million that SAPO is in arrears, and those 15 months of co-payments are now lost," the source said.

Pensioner problem

The source told Fin24 that a "huge number" of members on the scheme were pensioners, because it was the original Post Office medical aid scheme.

"You'll also notice towards the end of the letter that the SAPO has been paying the monthly dues to the other three open schemes that their employees belong to. The only staff and pensioners they've shafted are MEDiPOS members," said the source.

In October last year, the Communication Workers' Union took issue with medical aid benefit deductions being reflected on employees' payslips, while MEDiPOS informed the Post Office in a letter that R213.3 million in contributions was owing since April of that year.

Post Office spokesperson Johann Kruger said the Post Office was engaging MEDiPOS as well as the pension fund on a way forward and that the Post Office had turned a corner on a number of its longstanding financial challenges.

"Contributions will be transferred as soon as revenue levels recover adequately or financial assistance is received. In this regard, submissions have been made for financial assistance. Furthermore, SAPO has developed a strategy to improve its operational and financial performance," said Kruger.

Kruger maintained that the Post Office was able to make a payment of R20 million at the beginning of September and members still had full coverage.

Kruger said 9 175 Post Office employees are members of MEDiPOS.

According to its quarterly performance submission to Parliament, the Post Office's headcount reduced by 683 to 15 826 employees as at 31 March 2021.

