42m ago

add bookmark

Pepkor CEO steps down, to be replaced by former boss

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Outgoing Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens.
Outgoing Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens.
Supplied

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens will step down at the end of next month, and will be replaced with the company's previous CEO Pieter Erasmus. 

On Monday, the company said Lourens, who is in his fifties, informed the board that he was taking an early retirement.

Erasmus served as Pepkor's CEO from 2001 to 2017. 

Erasmus, who is in his mid-fifties, was appointed as a non-executive director in January this year after resigning from the board in 2019. According to Pepkor's website, he is currently a director of investment holding company Vista Group. 

Lourens will remain with the company until the end of March next year. Lourens has been with Pepkor for 32 years, and served as CEO for almost five years.

Pepkor said that Lourens helped the company through the repercussions of the Steinhoff crisis, the pandemic, the 2021 civil unrest and the 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods.

"Under his stewardship, the group successfully navigated these challenges and continued to deliver commendable results. Leon was also instrumental in the conclusion of Pepkor’s acquisition of the Brazilian-based retailer, Grupo Avenida."

READ | Pep and Ackermans owner to buy Brazilian chain


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
16.90
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,723.81
-0.8%
Silver
18.61
-1.5%
Palladium
2,109.50
-0.2%
Platinum
852.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
62,356
-1.8%
All Share
68,998
-1.7%
Resource 10
62,378
-3.3%
Industrial 25
84,628
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,506
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo