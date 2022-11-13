12m ago

PetroSA says it found leak in offshore pipeline near Mossel Bay

accreditation
Compiled by Riaan Grobler
PetroSA's gas-to-liquids plant in Mossel Bay.
Picture: Netwerk24
Picture: Netwerk24

PetroSA has announced that, on Friday, evidence of a leak was found in a condensate pipeline that runs from the offshore FA platform to the GTL refinery in Mossel Bay.

"The leak was observed on the onshore section in the vicinity of Nautilus Bay at approximately 90m elevation and approximately 500m away from the shoreline," the company said in a statement. 

"The quantity of leaked material, and the extent of contamination is as yet unknown. Further investigative work is required to determine the exact location of the leak and define the appropriate repair and remediation strategies."

PetroSA said public health and safety, as well as mitigating any environmental impacts, are its "top priority" and "all appropriate measures" will be taken to minimise and remediate impacts. 

It added that "no immediate threats to public health are anticipated".


