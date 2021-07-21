39m ago

add bookmark

Pfizer, BioNTech strike deal with SA facility to deliver over 100 million Covid-19 vaccines a year

accreditation
Fin24
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Pfizer and BioNTech reached an agreement to partner with SA’s Biovac Institute to make their Covid-19 vaccine at a facility in Cape Town and deliver more than 100 million doses annually to African nations, it was announced on Wednesday.

Biovac previously worked with Pfizer on the Prevnar 13 vaccine and is expected to manufacture and distribute vaccines to Pfizer and BioNTech's supply chain globally. 

The doses manufactured will go to the African Union's 55 member states. 

Pfizer and BioNTech expect that Biovac’s Cape Town facility will be incorporated into the vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021, they said in a joint statement. 

Biovac will obtain drug substance from facilities in Europe, and manufacturing of finished doses will begin in 2022. 

"From day one, our goal has been to provide fair and equitable access of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to everyone, everywhere," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "Our latest collaboration with Biovac is a shining example of the tireless work being done, in this instance to benefit Africa.

"We will continue to explore and pursue opportunities to bring new partners into our supply chain network, including in Latin America, to further accelerate access of Covid-19 vaccines."

"We aim to enable people on all continents to manufacture and distribute our vaccine while ensuring the quality of the manufacturing process and the doses," said Ugur Sahin, MD, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. "We believe that our mRNA technology can be used to develop vaccine candidates addressing other diseases as well. This is why we will continue to evaluate sustainable approaches that will support the development and production of mRNA vaccines on the African continent."

Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac, described the move as a "critical step forward in strengthening sustainable access" to Covid-19 vaccines. 

* Additional reporting by Bloomberg

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.70
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,797.90
-0.7%
Silver
25.04
+0.4%
Palladium
2,650.50
+0.3%
Platinum
1,073.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,219
+0.9%
All Share
66,258
+0.8%
Resource 10
64,862
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,990
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,579
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 963 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1593 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 2504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

7h ago

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo