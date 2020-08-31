1h ago

add bookmark

Phumelela gets last-minute notice to interdict its business rescue plan, possible sale

Lameez Omarjee
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Phumelela Gaming and Leisure has received a notice of motion to oppose the implementation of its business rescue plan and possible sale. 
  • The applicant, Gold Circle, wants to claim back 39% of the shares it says it owns in Phumelela Gold International, a company registered on the Isle of Man.
  • Phumelela's creditors are meant to vote on the the group's business rescue plan on Tuesday.

Embattled horse racing and betting company Phumelela Gaming & Leisure was served a notice of motion on Monday intending to interdict its proposed business rescue plan and possible sale. 

The applicant is Gold Circle, a horse racing and betting company, which wants the matter to be heard on an urgent basis by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Phumelela filed for business rescue in May in the wake of a ban on horse races at the start of the national lockdown. UK bookmaker Betfred and SA company Mary Oppenheimer and Daughters (Pty) Ltd have put forward rival proposals to acquire all or some of its assets. 

Gold Circle's notice of motion was brought against Phumelela, its business rescue practitioner John Evans, Mary Oppenheimer & Daughters and Betfred. The respondents intend to oppose the application. 

According its founding affidavit, Gold Circle says it owns 39% of the shares in Phumelela Gold International, a company registered on the Isle of Man.

Gold Circle contends it is entitled to claim a transfer of those shares from Phumelela Gaming & Leisure "upon demand".

However, according to the affidavit, Phumelela's business rescue practitioner Evans, "refuses to recognise" Golden Circle's 39% ownership or entitlement.

"The second respondent (John Evans) has proposed a business rescue plan for the first respondent in terms of which 100% of the shareholding in Phumelela Gold International Limited will be sold as an asset of the first respondent (Phumelela Gaming) exclusively."

Golden Circle wants the business rescue plan and proposed sale to be halted pending the final determination of dispute. 

Phumelela Gaming, however, is meant to make a decision on Tuesday about whether it will accept a binding offer from Betfred of between R875 million and R925 million for its entire business.

Betfred has said it will abide by the decision of the court, Phumelela said in a notice to shareholders issued on Monday night.

"We will notify all effected parties of the outcome at the commencement of the meeting at 11am, 1 September 2020," Phumelela said in the shareholder notice. Its creditors are also due to vote on the business rescue plan on Tuesday.

Fin24 previously reported that Mary Oppenheimer and Daughters, a company linked to the family of late mining baron Harry Oppenheimer, had criticised Betfred's offer for imitating the structure of their offer, among other things. 

Related Links
Battle for Phumelela heats up as Mary Oppenheimer Daughters hits out at rival offer
UK bookmaker offers up to R925m for betting and horse racing firm Phumelela
Phumelela extends date for publication of business rescue plan
ZAR/USD
16.93
(-2.25)
ZAR/GBP
22.64
(-2.35)
ZAR/EUR
20.21
(-2.35)
ZAR/AUD
12.50
(-2.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.90)
Gold
1969.40
(-0.21)
Silver
28.16
(+0.65)
Platinum
930.00
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
45.80
(0.00)
Palladium
2247.00
(+2.10)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1150 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7740 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo