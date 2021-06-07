PIC says it has questioned company secretary over reports of links to law firm

The PIC says it has questioned its company secretary, Bongani Mathebula, following a news report that she has links to law firm that serves Daybreak Farms, which the state-owned asset manager owns.

A Sunday Times report cites documents that suggest Daybreak's new board gave instructions for large payments to companies linked to Mathebula.

Mathebula says she severed ties with a predecessor of the law firm, and that she was not aware that it had changed named and she was still registered as an associate.

Daybreak Farms is one of South Africa's largest integrated chicken producers, slaughtering over a million birds a week. It is wholly owned by the PIC, which manages the retirement funds of most South African public servants.

The Sunday Times reported on documents that suggest that Daybreak's new board, appointed in April 2020, gave instructions for payment amounting to "millions of rands" to companies linked to Mathebula.

The PIC said in a statement on Monday that it asked Mathebula to respond, among other things, to the allegation that she is a partner in law firm MNA Attorneys, which provides legal services to Daybreak.

Mathebula further denied that she was related to one of the directors, who shares her surname.

"Ms Mathebula has assured the PIC that she is not a relative and has no relationship, personal or business, with Mr Ntiyiso Mathebula of MNA Attorneys," it said.

The original report states that Ntiyiso Mathebula claimed not to know Bongani Mathebula.

According to the PIC, Bongani Mathebula acknowledged that she was briefly an associate of a law firm called PJM Attorneys - a predecessor to MNA - when she was suspended from the PIC. However, when said that when she was reinstated as the PIC's company secretary of the PIC, she informed PJM Attorneys she could no longer "pursue the envisaged partnership".

"According to Ms Mathebula, she only became aware that she [was] still registered as an associate with PJM Attorneys and that the company [had] since changed its name to MNA, when the Sunday Times brought it to her attention. The PIC will further investigate these allegations to satisfy itself that there was no wrongdoing on the part of its company secretary."

The PIC did not specifically respond to other allegations included in the Sunday Times article.

Fin24 previously reported how a number of top Daybreak executives had been suspended or axed by the new board.

In addition, a Fin24 investigation found how a company that conducted a forensic report into state-owned chicken producer Daybreak Farms copied large parts of its website from one of the world's largest consultancies.

Daybreak's board previously told Fin24 it was "satisfied with the investigation conducted by Schafer-Schmidt LLP"."Recommendations from the forensic report are currently being implemented in a responsible manner that will ensure minimal disruption to operations," it said. The chicken producer's board added that all questions regarding Schaefer-Schmidt should be sent to it directly. "Daybreak Farms has no mandate or authority to speak on behalf of its service providers," it said.

Schaefer-Schmidt has not replied to multiple requests for comment by Fin24.

News24 is also being sued by Daybreak for defamation in relation to two articles published in February.