1h ago

Share

PIC to back possible bid to own over a third of Telkom

accreditation
Loni Prinsloo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Eskom CEO Sipho Maseko. Photo: Cornel van Heerden
Former Eskom CEO Sipho Maseko. Photo: Cornel van Heerden

Africa’s largest asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), is backing a possible bid led by the former chief executive of Telkom for a 35% stake in South Africa’s third-biggest mobile phone company, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The PIC, which manages more than R2.5 trillionin assets, is in talks to team up with the Sipho Maseko’s investment vehicle Afrifund and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom in a potential offer for the stake in the partly state-owned company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. The 35% stake could also be combined with the PIC’s current shareholding to boost the overall holding of the group, they said. 

The talks are ongoing and details of a possible offer could change, the people said. Telkom said the company was in a closed period, and would update the market on June 13 on its strategy to unlock value. The PIC and Axian Telecom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Afrifund’s Maseko declined to comment on the matter. 

There is also a possibility that the group would try to buy Telkom’s fiber and tower units, and combine them with Axian’s assets to create an African-focused infrastructure company, said the people. Such an agreement would further merge the mobile businesses of the two firms, and Telkom’s BCX unit could be sold, said the people. 

While all South African mobile operators have been struggling with myriad challenges, including nationwide power cuts, vandalism of infrastructure and high unemployment, larger rivals Vodacom and MTN have been able to maintain growth and emerge as the country’s dominant providers. Telkom, a former state monopoly that controlled the legacy landline business, has spent years trying to reinvent itself as a mobile and internet provider but hasn’t been able to keep up.

READ | Telkom crashes almost 30% in minutes after warning of billions in writedowns

Telkom’s $660 million asset writedown and a crash in its share price have further opened up the phone company for a possible takeover or sales of assets, the people said. Africa’s largest wireless carrier MTN previously walked away from negotiations, although it could look at the firm again at the correct pricing, said the people. MTN declined to comment.

Shares of Telkom have fallen nearly 44% over the past year, giving the company a market value of about R12.9 billion. Telkom said earlier in February it would cut as much as 15% of its workforce, as the operator deals with an increasingly difficult operating environment and power cuts in South Africa. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pictelkomtelecoms.mobile
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.66
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.27
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,022.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,423.51
0.0%
Gold
1,946.75
0.0%
Silver
23.32
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,404
+0.6%
All Share
76,590
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,438
+0.5%
Industrial 25
106,353
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,654
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo