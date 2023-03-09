28m ago

JUST IN | Top exec of UK's BT threatened ahead of court appearance in AYO trial

Jan Cronje
A top executive of Britain's BT Group – formerly British Telecom – on Thursday testified that he received a threatening phone call before giving evidence in the trial of AYO and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Bertrand Delport, the managing director of BT-SA, started to give evidence in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. He is the general counsel of BT in the Asia, Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. 

Delport told the court he received a threatening call on Wednesday at 16:00 from someone saying he was a "friend of a friend".

The man warned him to "speak the truth". If not, there would be "consequences". Delport said he repeatedly asked who was calling, but the call was ended.

Asked whether the call would alter his testimony he said: "Of course not".

Delport said he intended to report the matter to police.

He is testifying about BT-SA relationship with IT group AYO.


