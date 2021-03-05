43m ago

add bookmark

Pick n Pay veteran Richard van Rensburg to step down

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Pick n Pay executive director Richard van Rensburg will be retiring at the end of March, the retailer said on Friday. 

Van Rensburg joined the board 12 years ago in 2009, taking up the position of deputy CEO in 2011. He is currently the group's chief information systems officer. 

A qualified CA(SA), Van Rensburg said in a 2020 interview that his first job was as a shelf packer at Woolworths, after which he became a teller. 

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Pick n Pay credited Van Rensburg with creating "efficient and modern" systems at the retailer. The statement did not name Van Rensburg's successor, but said there were "arrangements" in place internally. 

"In his current role as chief information systems officer, Van Rensburg and his team have significantly strengthened the group's IT division, created an efficient, effective and modern systems platform, and grown the group's online channel and value-added services.

"[Van Rensburg] has also developed Pick n Pay's market stores programme, which provides opportunities for small-scale retail entrepreneurs to grow their businesses in partnership with the group. The group has well-planned internal succession arrangements in place that will ensure successful delivery of these important functions in the future."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pick n pay
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.63)
Gold
1696.04
(+0.13)
Silver
24.95
(-1.22)
Platinum
1118.88
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2333.00
(+0.82)
All Share
68387.10
(+0.95)
Top 40
62863.89
(+0.99)
Financial 15
12771.19
(+0.76)
Industrial 25
87813.13
(-0.09)
Resource 10
70881.97
(+2.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1060 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2665 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo