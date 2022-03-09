PICS | Fuel theft causes diesel contamination of Free State river

Environmental teams are working to contain a diesel spill in Meul River.

The spill results from fuel theft along a Transnet pipeline on Wednesday.

Transnet said security measures have helped reduce fuel theft by 50% in the past year.

Fuel theft along a Transnet pipeline has resulted in a diesel spill, which has since spread to Meul River in Free State.



According to a statement from Transnet Pipelines CEO Michelle Phillips, the incident happened on Wednesday morning. A pressure drop was detected along its multi-product pipeline between Durban and Heidelberg. Upon investigation, Transnet discovered tampering with its infrastructure that caused the diesel spill.

While emergency teams were deployed to contain the spread and recover the diesel, it had spread to the river. It specifically affects the area between Warden and Verkykerskop, a Transnet spokesperson said.

"… [T]he environmental teams are doing their utmost to contain the contamination," the statement read.

Apart from environmental damage, fuel theft and related tampering have resulted in fires and damage to assets - all at high costs. It has also resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.

Last year an attempted fuel theft incident along the pipeline in Durban caused a fire that claimed three lives, Reuters reported.

Transnet said it had implemented various security measures in the past year, which helped reduce fuel theft by 50%.



Transnet appealed to the public and petroleum retailers not to buy fuel from unregistered traders and report any suspicious activities.



Joint special operations have been set up to investigate fuel theft.