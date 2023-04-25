1h ago

Share

PICS | Sun International, partners plan 3 000 new homes next to Carnival City

accreditation
Nick Wilson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sun International and development partners Profica and Tristar has launched a new mixed-use development on a 50ha site next to Carnival City in the biggest development in East Rand in more than two decades.
Sun International and development partners Profica and Tristar has launched a new mixed-use development on a 50ha site next to Carnival City in the biggest development in East Rand in more than two decades.
Supplied
  • Sun International and partners Profica and Tristar are bringing a R2.5-billion mixed-use East Rand development to market.
  • The development, which is next to Carnival City, will have just under 3 000 residential units when completed.
  • Unit prices will start at around R500 000.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Sun International has teamed up with two partners to launch what will ultimately be a R2.5-billion lifestyle estate next to its Carnival City precinct, bringing to market the largest mixed-use development in the East Rand in more than 20 years.

The development in Ekurhuleni, which will be rolled out over the next five to seven years, will - when completed - consist of just under 3 000 residential units, offices, parks, a 10 000m2 neighbourhood market, as well as school and retail facilities such as supermarkets and restaurants.

The entire project site lies on 50ha of vacant land owned by Carnival City, in which Sun International owns a 90% interest.

It will also have strong security features, as well as solar facilities, to deliver at least four hours of backup power every day to those living in the estate.  

Phased development

The five separate residential estates of the development will be launched in phases and will also have a central park linking them along with other green belts for people to walk their pets.

The properties available will range from free-standing homes to apartments.

sunint
adfee
feo
djsak
soow
sdjdj
jwiowow

Some 500 units will be on offer at a starting price of R499 000. Properties at the top end of the price range in East Village come in at R1.2 million. 

The first phase of the project will also feature a volleyball court and a swimming pool.

Development work will start in June 2024 if pre-sales targets are met in March. It is being developed by LivRES, a partnership between Profica, Tristar and Sun International.

LivRES development director Alan Dinnie said it was "easily" the biggest mixed-use development on the East Rand in more than two decades.

He told News24 that making it affordable had been an important feature as that this is where the largest demand for properties is.

Affordable housing offering

"The lower priced units in the development also do qualify for government subsidies, which gives opportunities for people to participate in this development," he said.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming told News24 in an interview after the official launch on Tuesday that the company was taking no risk at all, saying all it is doing is offering its land as its equity.

"We are not at risk for anything. All we are doing is realising the value of the land and getting an equity stake in it. We (Sun International) should ultimately get an equity stake of about a third to 40% of the development cost. The land as it is now sitting has no value and ultimately we are going to realise quite a lot of value from it now."

He said the development would be rolled out in stages, with each one being launched according to how quickly sales come in.

Leeming said Sun International would release parts of the land site as the development is rolled out in stages.

While its first choice would be to sell out generally where possible, it could also end up holding equity stakes in some of the completed developments, which would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Leeming said the group's plan with the project next to Carnival City was similar in some respects to what it had done in Gqeberha, where it had partnered with developers Flanagan & Gerard to redevelop the Boardwalk Mall next to its casino complex in Summerstrand.

Sun International has kept an interest of about a third in the Boardwalk Mall, which has been a strong performer since its launch in September 2022.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proficasun internationalliverestristaranthony leemingalan dinnieekurhulenilifestyle developmentresidentialcasinoshotelresort
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.75
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.13
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.5%
Platinum
1,085.96
+0.8%
Palladium
1,484.63
-2.9%
Gold
1,991.65
+0.1%
Silver
24.80
-1.4%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,323
-0.3%
All Share
77,891
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,231
-1.6%
Industrial 25
106,574
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,415
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo