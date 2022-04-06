2h ago

PICTURES | From Gqeberha to Hollywood: SA group's cars are in hot demand in the US

accreditation
Carin Smith
Most of Hi-Tech Automotive's production capacity is taken up by orders for export. (Pic: Carin Smith, Fin24)
Most of Hi-Tech Automotive's production capacity is taken up by orders for export. (Pic: Carin Smith, Fin24)
  • A company in Gqeberha has built 6 000 high-performance replicas of famous car models.
  • The majority of the cars are exported to the US and the UK.
  • The Hollywood movie Ford v Ferrari showcased various Shelby models built by Hi-Tech in Gqeberha.

A company in Gqeberha has built thousands of replicas of famous car models – and they are in hot demand in the UK and the US.

Founded in the mid-1980s, Hi-Tech Automotive specialises in the construction and customisation of replicas of iconic cars, like the AC Cobra, Daytona Coupé, MKII and Ford GT40.

Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeber
(Pic: Hi-Tech Automotive)

These cars are re-imagined versions of the heritage models, made with the latest materials and new technologies.

Hi-Tech has built approximately 6 000 of these cars, with the majority exported to the US and the UK.

hi-tech automotive plant near PE
Most of Hi-Tech Automotive's production capacity is taken up by orders for export. (Pic: Carin Smith, Fin24)

The cars are certified by the legendary US car manufacturer Shelby, which was founded by former race car driver Carroll Shelby in Las Vegas in 1962. Its premium upgrades to Ford Mustangs and Shelby-enhanced vehicles are regarded as collectables. Shelby confirms the authenticity of performance-enhanced vehicles.

Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeber
Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeberha (Pic: Hi-Tech Automotive)

The approved Cobras and Daytona Coupés are also supplied with official Shelby chassis plates and the cars are registered on the Shelby registry, which authenticates them as meeting the strict global Shelby registry approvals process.

Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeber
(Pic: Hi-Tech Automotive)

Each of these special Shelby Heritage Cars can take up to 2 000 hours to complete and are hand-built to the customer's own personal preferences to ensure a unique product that is tailor made for the driving enthusiast.

Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeber
Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeberha (Pci: Hi-Tech Automotive)

All the vehicles produced by Hi-Tech Automotive, which has around 300 employees at its 25 000m2 plant, leave the factory as a rolling chassis without an engine or gearbox.

Hi-Tech Automotive manufacturing plant near Gqeber
(Pic: Hi-Tech Automotive)

Hi-Tech Automotive's retail partners, such as Shelby South Africa, or Superformance in the US, provide and install the engine and gearbox selected by the new owner.

The Hollywood movie Ford v Ferrari showcased various Shelby models built by Hi-Tech in Gqeberha.

The South African venture is the result of a collaboration over many years between Jimmy Price, founder of Hi-Tech Automotive, and motorsport legend Peter Lindenberg, who owns Shelby South Africa.

The two met during Lindenberg’s power boating and water-skiing days in the 1980s, and the friendship soon evolved into motor racing. Lindenberg won two SA National Oval Championships as well as two SASCAR Championships in cars built by Hi-Tech.

Lindenberg, with the help of Price, managed to get the licence to produce all right-hand drive Shelby Heritage cars for worldwide retail.

Apart from Shelby SA, run by Lindenberg, Shelby American has modification centres in Canada, Australia, China, the UK and Germany.


